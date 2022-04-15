Entertainment

Kimberly Loaiza shows even her sins with a fitted and tight swimsuit

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

The famous and radiant youtuber Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martinezbetter known as simply ‘Kimberly Loaiza‘, has once again stolen attention and the spotlight on social networks, showing off her spectacular figure.

The influencer originally from Mexicali, Baja California has shared on her personal account at Instagramthe photo session where she poses as a magazine cover and revealing all her treasures in a tight and fitted rainbow swimsuit.

Also read: Lele Pons shows off her curves with spicy photos from the beach

“People lie, energy doesn’t,” he wrote.

After these postcards went viral, the reactions of her more than 34 million followers on Instagram were immediate, revealing her love for Kimberly Loaiza with a like and the occasional compliment in the comments.

Also read: Ninel Conde gets ‘intellectual’ and shows off a great body in a ‘spicy’ interior outfit (PHOTO)

Follow us on

I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, in the media I have experience in radio in sports programs. I am currently an editor for Soy Futbol and the show Fotbolero Focus. Am

see more

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

The hard reflection of Jordi Évole after the elimination of Barça that devastates networks

25 seconds ago

Puerto Rico Comic Con once again brings together lovers of fiction and fantasy

10 mins ago

Megan Fox ‘snubs’ Machine Gun Kelly while trying to kiss her at a fashion event

12 mins ago

Juan Osorio wants his remains to rest on Televisa

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button