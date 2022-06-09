Kimi: Portraying the Dangers of Corporate Surveillance

This energizing contemporary thriller, Kimi, places us in the position where suspicion turns out to be the only natural response to a hyper-vigilant world..

By Rodolfo Figueroa

Kimi (2022) is a film whose story is carried out by Angela (Zoë Kravitz), a woman who developed debilitating agoraphobia after being the victim of sexual assault. She works for Amygdala, the company responsible for Kimi (a Siri or Alexa-style personal assistant), reviewing her recordings for data correctness. The Inciting Event that propels the plot is the discovery of a crime within these recordings, followed by his decision to pursue justice. In order to get it, Angela will have to leave her home and face her own fears.

Kimi develops two thematic lines from its premise, intertwined by the events of the plot. Observation and Gender. Surveillance and Control. From the opening scene, the film invites us to pay attention to both what is seen and what is heard. what devices they capture. A journalist asks about the security of our information, Angela works reviewing recordings made by the device, and she is under constant surveillance by her neighbor. It’s a film about watching and being watched, and how control over our own lives is stripped away from us through it..

Another face of gender violence

In that sense, the choice of protagonist could not have been better. Angela is a sexual assault survivorsomeone, justifiably, in constant suspicion of the system that was supposed to protect her, but failed to do so and turned against her.

It is no coincidence that the violence Angela faces in this film has strong gender implications in real life. Throughout the film, she faces gas lighting corporate, harassment, kidnapping, contact drug doping and death threats; Not to mention the crime she witnessed. The protagonist is familiar with this violence; and the scope of it, more than ever, seems infinite.

This is evidenced in the contrast between the photographic treatment of their home versus that of the outside world.. Inside his home, the camera assumes a more static role, with classic height and angle, as well as controlled mounting. It is the world supposedly within your control. Outside of it, the camera becomes erratic, through handheld operation, inclined angles, Dutch angles, change of axes and an exacerbated variation in the scale of shots, from the claustrophobia of the closed shot, to Angela’s shock with her environment in the open.

Surveillance as a weapon of persecution

Angela is not wrong in her suspicions. Surveillance systems that are supposed to exist for her service are weaponized against her. Everything that can be known about her is available for the corporation to use in an attempt to stop her.. Be it your medical records, your address, your cell phone and even your look. In response to it, his suspicion is key to his survival; but even more than that, to confront the system, the real key is found in the support of others. At key moments in the film, it is through the help of complete strangers that Angela manages to continue. In that sense, Kimi is a film whose cynicism towards the system is palpable, but whose belief in the people is palpable as well.

Kimi is an energizing and entertaining movie, which comes with a terrifying warning: Can we be truly free if our information is not?

Kimi (2022) is available on HBO Max.

