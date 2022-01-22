Kimi Raikkonen vents: “Nice to be out of it”

Raikkonen made a personal outburst by pointing out some aspects that he doesn’t like about Formula 1. His words will lead to discussion.

He has never been too talkative, but Kimi Raikkonen when he decides to expose himself does it outright. He is very direct and expresses his thoughts clearly, without fearing the judgment of others. It has always been like that.

In a recent interview granted to Motorsport.com, the now former pilot made a vent on Formula 1 expressing his happiness for not being part of it anymore: “There are so many things that don’t make sense and that shouldn’t exist. I’m talking about all the bullshit that goes around. Nobody says anything. A lot of things are false and it’s good to be out of some bullshit“.

The Finn implies that he no longer liked the F1 environment and therefore retiring was a choice that didn’t make him suffer much. He freed himself from aspects and dynamics that were not to his liking. He can lead his life without thinking about it anymore, he has moved on now.

Kimi Raikkonen critic with Formula 1

Raikkonen he went deeper into saying what he doesn’t like at all about modern F1 and mentions a few factors: “Money changed things, as in any sport. The more money you put in, the more politics there is. Money and power play an important role. It has been like this for many years and perhaps people are now more aware of it. I did not get involved in the political sphere. I know a lot of things that happen, but I don’t get involved“.

Money and power, two elements that now play an increasingly predominant role in the world of sport. This is definitely not good for you. You can see it both in Formula 1 and in other disciplines. Sporting values ​​often take a back seat, because money and politics prevail.

Kimi also points out another disturbing aspect of the F1 today: “There are games made by people you don’t know until you’re into the whole thing“. It is not all transparent what happens in the Circus.

It must be said that Formula 1 is as he has described it for some time, yet he has remained there until 2021. Now that he has come out of it, it is legitimate for him to express criticism, indeed it is good that someone highlights what is wrong with one sport, but it would be good if this happened even when you are inside and maybe you could have more courage to talk. However, he, like so many others, has made his interests. Legitimate.