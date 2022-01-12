KIMI: Zoë Kravitz in the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s thriller

HBO released the first trailer of the new film by Steven Soderbergh, KIMI, with Zoë Kravitz. The film, in America, will arrive on the streaming service HBO Max on February 10, 2022.

Zoë Kravitz she plays an agoraphobic tech operator who discovers a suspicious recording. To solve this crime, the character of Kravitz he will have to leave his home and frame the company he produces KIMI, voice-activated digital assistant. Unfortunately, the owners of KIMI they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep a secret of just how invasive their technology really is.

Steven Soderbergh, in collaboration with HBO Max, he directed Let them talk (2020) with Meryl Streep And Lucas Hedges and the thriller No Sudden Moves (2021), with Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbor And Brandan Fraser. The director of Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets (2001) will soon direct the third installment of Magic Mike.

In the cast of KIMI, in addition to Selina Kyle from The Batman, also Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray, Jacob Vargas And Rita Wilson. The film was written by David Koepp, author of Jurassic Park (1993).

The film follows an agoraphobic tech operator who uncovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during a regular review of the data stream and tries to report it in her company’s chain of command. Encountering resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that to get involved she will have to do the thing she fears most: leave her apartment.

