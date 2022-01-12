News

KIMI: Zoë Kravitz in the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s thriller

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

HBO released the first trailer of the new film by Steven Soderbergh, KIMI, with Zoë Kravitz. The film, in America, will arrive on the streaming service HBO Max on February 10, 2022.

Zoë Kravitz she plays an agoraphobic tech operator who discovers a suspicious recording. To solve this crime, the character of Kravitz he will have to leave his home and frame the company he produces KIMI, voice-activated digital assistant. Unfortunately, the owners of KIMI they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep a secret of just how invasive their technology really is.

Steven Soderbergh, in collaboration with HBO Max, he directed Let them talk (2020) with Meryl Streep And Lucas Hedges and the thriller No Sudden Moves (2021), with Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbor And Brandan Fraser. The director of Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets (2001) will soon direct the third installment of Magic Mike.

In the cast of KIMI, in addition to Selina Kyle from The Batman, also Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray, Jacob Vargas And Rita Wilson. The film was written by David Koepp, author of Jurassic Park (1993).

The film follows an agoraphobic tech operator who uncovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during a regular review of the data stream and tries to report it in her company’s chain of command. Encountering resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that to get involved she will have to do the thing she fears most: leave her apartment.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Disney + and VIP access already at the end? After Jungle Cruise, do we change?

August 21, 2021

The highest paid actors on TV in 2021, Chris Pratt in the lead | TV

September 3, 2021

Billie Eilish, the revelation that shocked the web | “It’s crazy”

1 week ago

Netflix has unveiled its most viewed content: Bridgerton and Tyler Rake the most successful titles

September 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button