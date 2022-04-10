Entertainment

Kimpembe admiring Messi, Neymar and Mbappé

Presnel Kimpembe praised the magnificent cohesion of Neymar Jr with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé against Clermont Foot (1-6). For the vice-captain of Paris Saint-Germain, it’s “an exceptional trio” with six more goals scored.

Paris Saint-Germain has reassured its supporters. Facing Clermont Foot (1-6), no fuss. A wide success outside with a hat-trick for Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé. Presnel Kimpembe got excited about the growing understanding between the three Parisian attackers. The central defender praised the performance of the two scorers and also of Lionel Messi, decisive passer.

For The Parisian, the French international delivered a salutary comment. “After the C1, it was hard for everyone, but you have to put your head back in place and matches like that give confidence, especially for the attackers. It’s an exceptional trio. See two d ‘putting a triplet between them is magnificent’, chanted Kimpembe, still so sober.

