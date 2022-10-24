Kimpembe and Mendes back in the squad for Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier can count on almost all his vital forces before returning to the C1 on Tuesday evening.

Paris almost complete. Absent for several weeks, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe participated in the collective session on Monday, on the eve of the reception of Maccabi Haifa on behalf of the fifth day of the Champions League. They appear in the Parisian group, just like Sergio Ramos, suspended for the last two Ligue 1 matches. Injured in the hamstrings against OM (1-0), Danilo Pereira will still be missing. He will also be forfeited against Troyes on Saturday (5 p.m.) in Ligue 1 and “will resume training with the group on Sunday“. To see if Mendes and Kimpembe are able to start. Coach Galtier may speak on this subject this Monday at a press conference (5 p.m.).

Remember that Marco Verratti will be missing on Tuesday (9 p.m.) due to suspension. Suspended on the occasion of the success in Ajaccio (0-3) Friday evening in L1, Neymar Jr will be under threat in the event of a warning against the Israeli champions, a match which could allow Paris Saint-Germain to record his qualification for the 8th finals of C1. A victory and it’s in the pocket.