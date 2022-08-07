Kimpembe puts a huge pressure on a Clermont player, the Web reacts (video)

This Saturday evening, the PSG crushed Clermont with a score of 5 goals to 0 for their entry into the running in Ligue 1. The champions of France have once again entertained collectively. The individualities will also have been able to sublimate themselves, like a Neymar Jr and a Leo Messi found. Both men scored, as did Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos. Since the arrival of Christophe Galtier at PSG, everything has been going perfectly for the capital club. Of course, Paris will be judged over time and especially in the Champions League. But already, some fans want to ignite, those who will have been weaned from playing during the Mauricio Pochettino era.

With Galtier, the PSG stars are having fun again and it shows. Some, however, do not want to be stepped on. Presnel Kimpembe is one of them.

Kimpembe, bloodshed

Kimpembe is one of the players who have a very strong character. The world champion is also a natural leader for PSG or even the France team. In recent years, the defender has indeed taken the lead. This Saturday evening against Clermont, he did not hesitate to put in place an Auvergne player who provoked him a little too much. Pressure, threat, it’s all gone. See instead:

Internet users react

Inevitably, this strong sequence made Internet users react on social networks.

On Twitter in particular, we could see as comments :

“It makes me laugh this kind of player who tells you come and go there when they know very well that there are 4000 guys from the social security who will separate them… stop your flute”

“It’s the guy against clermont and it’s going to be sh*t again in March. Oh the Parisians every year it’s the same you still haven’t understood the footix lol”

“What he has the top scorer against his side”

“It was to Casemiro that you had to say that or to Rudiger this year for example”

“I expect no less in the European Cup And I count on Ramos to train him and Marquinhos well”

“And yes, it’s always easy to do the keke against clermont at 3-0. More complicated when it’s Real in front…”

“It’s not now that you have to be smart, when it’s real level, Benzema, Lewandowski… he’s absent, beaten, it plays the strong against the weak and it’s weak against the strong “

“Nah nah well diondion well weight sauce well griot”

Kimpembe’s PSG will face on the second day of Ligue 1, Montpellier at the Parc des Princes.

A match that was to be played this time by a certain Kylian Mbappé, injured in the adductors for a few days. The world champion will start his season and will no doubt be keen to send a few messages…

