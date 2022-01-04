Kin film, plot, actors, cast, finale, location, location

The young Eljia, the only witness to a shooting, takes possession of a mysterious box that will lead him to make many discoveries.

Rai 4 proposes today Tuesday January 4th 2022 the film entitled Kin. It is a cinematic film based on the 2014 short film Bag Man by celebrated directors Jonathan and Josh Baker.

Kin film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

Kin film it is an original product USE in English. Filming took place in 2018 and the movie will last approximately 102 minutes. The direction of the movie is by Jonathan And Josh Baker. The Italian distribution of the film is by Leone film Group.

The production is of the Lionsgate which buys the rights to the film at the Toronto International Film Festival for $ 30 million. Filming began on October 24, 2016 in Toronto. Among and other companies that produced the film also the 21 Laps Entertainment, Hurwitz Creative.

In the cast Zoë Kravitz, Mark O’Brien, Carrie Coon, Gavin Fox, Romano Orzari. And again Dennis Quaid, James Franco, Jonathan Cherry, Lily Gao, Jack Reynor, Myles Truitt, Bree Wasylenko.

Kin is shot almost entirely in Ireland, specifically in Dublin.

Kin film – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 4

The plot of Kin fim has as a protagonist Elija Solinski, a 14-year-old boy who lives in Detroit with his adoptive father Hal. The young man accidentally finds himself the only witness to a clash between men with advanced technology weapons.

After the firefight on the ground, the bodies and a curious one remain lifeless metal box. The boy, after returning home, decides to return to the scene of the fight and take the metal box.

Meanwhile his older brother Jimmy gets out of prison. The young man does not have time to go home, which he immediately clashes with Taylor, a criminal in the area to which he owes a large debt. A man willing to do anything to get his money back.

The boy asks his father for a loan, but the latter does not consent. Desperate, Jimmy agrees with Taylor to withdraw the money from Hal’s office safe during the night but Hal discovers them.

Final Spoiler

The sequel to Kin’s narrative becomes more and more compelling. Hal And Taylor they lose their lives during a firefight. Furthermore Elija he is unaware of his father’s death. The brother, in fact, prefers to tell him a lie.

Everything seems to be turning for the worst, but their whole life will now depend on that magic box, which contains a weapon from another planet and which will allow Eli to discover his destiny and his true origins.