Kind Dominican Aristy Cabrera who participated in the Super Bowl

The young Dominican Kind regards Aristy Cabrerais the first Dominican to participate in the organization of one of the largest sporting events in the United States, the Super Bowl.

Aristy is a 2021 graduate of the University of Connecticut with a degree in Sports Administration, and is currently studying for a Masters in Sports Management (Sports Management).

In a conversation with Diario Libre, the young man said that he got to participate in the organization of the Super Bowl because of an ad he saw on a page specialized in sports (Team Work Online) in which he signed up, and among thousands of people who applied to be At the event, Amable was one of those chosen from a group of 47 people, this being the only Dominican.

“I was chosen from over a thousand people who applied to participate in the NFL. It was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, I had to take it to go forward, to be able to create and have the opportunity to meet more people (…) absorb everything in order to represent the Dominican Republic in style,” said Aristy Cabrera .

Amable had the opportunity to tour the different stadiums in Los Angeles, in which he was able to see and be where the Lakers play. Furthermore, the opportunity to to converse with professionals in the field and ask questions about things that he did not know.

Amable’s work at the activity included assisting with Super Bowl hospitality efforts and high-end guest events, working directly with Populous (a design company), assisting with game day customer service initiatives for more of 70,000 fans. She managed attractions during the week of the event to enhance the fan experience at the NFL festival.

“I can’t believe I was there, at an event that is the largest in the United States, the emotion I felt was to cry, especially knowing that many Dominicans have not had the opportunity to work in an event like this in the past and also knowing that I was the only Dominican of the 47 that they chose in the program,” said Amable.

Amable, during the event and the work she was able to do, she felt like she was representing her parents, family, and the country. He said he was proud to have made it to the NFL.

About his life

Kind, he’s the doctor’s son Gloricel Cabrera and Mr. Amable Aristy, was born in the city of Miami in the United States. He lived the first six years of his life in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. During his life he has lived in four cities: Miami, Santo Domingo, New York and currently in Washington DC.

During his childhood he played baseball and is currently a fan of basketball.

Talking about his parents, he thanks them for their support and for motivating him to pursue his dreams.

“My mother does anything for me, like any mother and father. My father has also helped me, although he has not gone down the path of politics like him ”she recounted.

Amable assured that, from his father, he has learned to seek to be better in his career. She expressed that the two have their own way of giving back to the community what they receive.

I AM ABLE

Kind regards Aristy Cabrera founded his own sportswear company in July 2019, in which he seeks to “motivate, inspire, give and pass on a good message” to people.

“I was having a rough time at the time and I needed some distraction and I was able to found the company, it was more to give a message, to inspire the community in the best possible way, especially like when George Floyd happened.”

Kind by founding this company he was able to do more towards the community, where he was able to donate to different organizations and in this way he was able to connect with more people to be more united not only when the George Floyd case happened, but also now.

“We believe that, although we are a minority of Dominicans, we must support each other and that is the same message that my father has, that we must be there for others and it has a little to do with how we grew up and use any resources we can to do something better. .