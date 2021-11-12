Kind to the Earth, 10 gestures of kindness for the Planet – Society & Rights

A good deed. A smile. Gestures that do not require effort, but that can make a difference: to remember their importance, the World Day of Kindness is celebrated on 13 November. Founded in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, it is celebrated in various countries such as the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Japan and Australia, where it was also established within the national school calendar. A trend that immediately found great response also on social networks and which has earned the favor of stars like The Rock and Keanu Reeves, who have posted contents where they emphasize the importance of kindness in everyday life, making it a worldwide trend with over 253 thousand mentions of the hashtag #worldkindnessday. Not only The Rock and the Matrix star, though: the British magazine Hello! he drew up the Kind List, a list of celebrities who have stood out for their acts of kindness towards the community and the environment and in which we can read, among others, the names of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone. But kindness is not only good for the most famous: recent studies confirm how it helps to strengthen social relationships by creating widespread well-being. In particular, research by the American Psychological Association carried out in early 2021 showed that those who are kind tend to have greater personal well-being, a significant social impact, greater self-esteem and to believe more in their abilities. A discourse that also applies to nature: within the publication “Biology of Kindness” dated 2020, several studies are cited that emphasize the importance of being kind towards nature and its beneficial and healing power.

But how is the concept of kindness towards the environment applied in everyday consumption? Buying local products at km 0, encouraging the circular economy, trying when possible to avoid traveling by car and even having dinner by candlelight. This is what emerges from the in-depth analysis conducted on international newspapers by Espresso Communication for DressYouCan, the Milanese startup leader in fashion renting, which collected the opinions of a panel of university professors to better understand this new trend. Kindness towards the Planet begins already when you get dressed: “Renting a dress instead of buying it represents a gesture of kindness towards the Planet – says Caterina Maestro, founder of the Milanese startup DressYouCan – in recent years the ways of consumption have changed: we reflect not only on what to consume, but if a certain item of clothing is really worth buying. Fashion renting minimizes the amount of waste and greenhouse gases produced by the entire supply chain, while at the same time reducing pollution from chemical treatments. It is a new, innovative and fast-growing business model: it is the future “. Fashion and sustainability were the topics of discussion at the annual UN climate conference: according to the United Nations environment program, the sector is responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, about 60% of all materials used by the industry are made of plastic and every second a container full of clothes is thrown into landfill or incinerated. However, the clothing sector is one of those most affected by the recent green turnaround: the need for a more sustainable business model has opened up new markets while the pandemic has caused a drop in demand as explained by Maura Franchi, professor of sociology of consumption. at the University of Parma: “Consumers have reflected on the excess of items in the wardrobe with a consequent rejection of waste in past purchasing models. Stylists have always considered the shopping experience in prestigious stores as the decisive point of the sales process, but at a certain point this was no longer possible: it is clear that Covid-19 has accelerated the generation of new approach models. to the everyday to which we are slowly adapting “.

The pandemic has accentuated this sensitivity in people, who are increasingly careful to assume a lifestyle characterized by environmental responsibility: several startups have been created that allow you to contribute to the well-being of the planet planting a tree or adopting a beehive; we are rediscovering how spectacular candles can be for a romantic dinner or an acoustic concert; tutorials are spread on social networks to give new life to the objects we no longer use; markets with organic products at km 0 are on the rise, allowing you to rediscover genuine flavors by getting to know local entrepreneurs in person. “In sustainable consumption, individual and social action has life itself in all its manifestations as its cause and purpose. Sustainable consumption is first of all an act that tries to escape the psycho-economic logic of the so-called ‘preferences’ but which tends to be more oriented towards ‘needs’ which are broader, less individualized and have a collective structure “says Dario Padovan, associate professor of general sociology at the Department of Culture, Politics and Society, University of Turin.

The new practices of responsible consumption therefore indicate how prominent the dimension of sustainability is, bringing the well-being of the person back to the center and attention to the fragility and scarcity of the planet’s resources: “The research carried out in recent months shows how an increase in consumers willing to pay more for healthier foods and for products that have a lower environmental impact – explains Ariela Mortara, professor of Sociology of Consumption at the IULM University of Milan – There are various reasons: they can be of a ‘political’ nature or ‘opportunistic’. Finally, they concern a dimension of social approval in these consumption practices that sometimes borders on a ‘fashion’ effect.

But how is it possible to be kind and do something concrete towards the planet? Here are 10 gestures to put into practice:

1. Plant a tree: get your hands dirty with earth and strengthen the natural cycle. The tree produces oxygen and cleans the air: it is simply life;

2. walk, walk, walk: step by step joint, pulmonary and heart problems are reduced as well as not introducing other CO2 into the environment;

3. adopt a beehive: with a simple gesture it will be possible to safeguard the bees that contribute to the planet’s biodiversity and to increase the production of honey;

4. rent, not buy: an increasingly sustainable practice both from an economic and an environmental point of view. Fashion renting is the new clothing trend;

5. educate to kindness: every day is a good day to learn how to better treat our planet. Change starts with everyday gestures;

6. reduce, reuse, recycle and donate: reduce consumption, reuse objects, recycle them in the correct way or donate them to those who need them most. The circular economy must become a habit;

7. rediscover candles: limit the use of artificial light by rediscovering the beauty of candles. Their therapeutic light will create an ideal magical atmosphere not only for a romantic dinner;

8. Eat at kilometer 0: local shopping is good for the environment and allows you to get to know local entrepreneurs allowing direct contact with their nature;

9. Help animals in distress: kindness shouldn’t be limited to people. With small gestures it is possible to help the organizations that help animals in difficulty;

10. Keep a kindness journal – a great way to recognize and feel grateful for others’ kind actions, as well as our own.