Kind Watch: Viola Davis’ Incredible Act of Kindness

Viola Davis

Viola Davis used her platform to give Iranian women a voice when she shared a video highlighting the oppression people face in Iran.

Many praised The Woman King star for bringing the video to the attention of her legion of fans, with one saying, “Thank you so much for being our voice. You are a kind soul.

amanda holden

Amanda Holden is extraordinarily kind, goes the extra mile for all of her friends, and is very thoughtful. Lisa Faulkner told HELLO!: “She is always so attentive and kind. She is so kind and generous. She also with her emotions. She is super funny, she is very kind ».

“We have a great WhatsApp group and if someone is going through a difficult time, like Covid, she would say, ‘OK, let’s all get together and we can Zoom’ or send her some flowers. She is always included. She is a joy.”

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe has revealed that she is very proud of her kindness.

She said: “I’m probably most proud of the fact that I never lied to anyone or cheated in any way to get where I wanted to go. I worked incredibly hard without knocking anyone down or trying to take shortcuts to get to the finish line. I try to continue to believe that you can make it to the top while remaining honest, empathetic, and kind along the way.” She added: “Be nice.”

Tom Brady

A good-hearted Tom Brady has brought to light the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian when he promised to donate to the Florida Disaster Fund and encouraged his NFL family to do the same.

“Happy to be able to go home Sunday night, but a lot of people in Florida won’t be able to do the same,” he wrote. “I will make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get started and I hope the rest of the NFL family in our state will do the same.”

Gugu Mbatha Raw

We love this touching gesture from Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Gugu was a pillar of support for refugee Françoise when she was reunited with her parents in Amsterdam after 30 years.

Gugu said, “I had to be there to support her. It was a great privilege to see them together. Families should be together.”

George and Amal Clooney

We can learn a lot from George Clooney and Amal, as the pair teach their five-year-old twins to be kind. The actor explained that they want their children to “pay attention to other people.”

He added, “In my family, the rules were always: ‘Challenge people with power, stand up for people with less power.’ And if you can do that, you’ve had a good life.”

Lady Gaga

It’s lovely to hear how Lady Gaga, with a good heart, spends time with others. The singer performs acts of kindness in her own life, as well as making the world a kinder place on a mission with her charity Born This Way Foundation.

“Lady Gaga always kept the door open for me,” said Greyson Chance. “She has always been there for me.”

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

We are delighted to hear that Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein have donated £10,000 to an organization providing free plumbing services to vulnerable people this week.

James Anderson, the founder of Depher, said: “This time, being Anna’s as well, it feels more personal as it’s family to family. It has been humbling and heavenly.”

Serena Williams

It’s lovely to see Lewis Hamilton take time out before his career to defend Serena Williams’ kindness.

He said, “Serena has such fierceness, power and strength in both body and mind. Being so bold, black, brave, and most of all, a kind and caring human being is beautiful… You make me want to be better at everything.” ways.”

Elton John

How wonderful that Elton John wanted to team up with Britney Spears to “boost her confidence,” inspired by the kind words of her husband David Furnish.

Elton was like, “David said to me, he said listen, ‘Why don’t we do it with Britney?'” and I was like, “Wow, that’s a little sloppy, what a brilliant idea.”

“A) I would love to help her out and get her back to recording and b) I know she can sing and she hasn’t had anything since 2016.”

kate garaway

Kate Garraway has shown great kindness and total devotion in caring for her husband Derek Draper.

Lorraine Kelly said: “I have watched in awe as Kate dealt with Derek’s illness with such strength, love and dignity. She kept the family together, she was a wonderful mother, and she also kept working. She is also the kindest and most charming woman and we are all very proud of her.”

king charles

A royal photographer was overwhelmed by King Charles’s kindness, as he has been caring for others, even immediately after the queen’s death.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Are you okay?'” Arthur Edwards explained of his meeting with the King. “He’s dealing with it and he’s worried about me. He was a little overwhelmed by it ».

prince harry

We have just learned that Prince Harry donated $1.5 million of his own money during Covid to support children and young people in Botswana and Lesotho.

We spoke to Sentebale charity CEO Richard Miller at Harry’s polo match: “The donation was a fantastic kindness and showed that his commitment to charity is not about him just showing up, it’s very personal. for him, give his money. It also means as we got through COVID, we were able to come out in a strong financial position and get our programs up and running.”

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker delighted a Dublin restaurant owner by being one of his friendliest customers. She may be one of the nicest women in show business.

Owner Conor Hughes said: “Sarah was one of the best customers I’ve ever had. She noticed we were super busy, she asked me if she was short-staffed and jokingly offered to help out in the kitchen.”

“He gave me a hug before he left. Sarah was happy to chat with everyone before they left!”

Oprah

We love that Oprah had all the guests write a heartfelt message to her friend Ava Duvernay while they were in Hawaii for three days to celebrate Ava’s 50th birthday.

Ava said: “Blessed are you, Oprah, for this gift, for this friendship beyond words. My beloved and hostess with the most, Oprah. Each of you showered me with your joy and her kindness. She felt like nothing she had ever experienced ».

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has kind plans to donate part of the proceeds from the $15 million lawsuit to a foundation that helps underserved athletes named in memory of her husband Kobe and daughter Gigi.

His attorney, Luis Li, said: “Mrs. Bryant intends that the proceeds of this trial go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation to shed light on the legacy of Kobe and Gigi.”

Ed Sheeran

“Beautiful soul” Ed Sheeran has helped Brenda Edwards cope with the death of her son Jamal.

Brenda said: “He has been there and offered me support. He’s out there playing for millions on tour, but he’s still worried and worried about me.”