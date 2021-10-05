King Abdullah bought occult properties for 100 million

From his accession to the throne he would have bought luxury homes in California, London and Washington. A network of companies with offices in tax havens used to conceal real estate transactions. For the lawyers there are no offenses and no public money has been used. Fears of a new escalation of protests in the Hashemite kingdom.

Amman (AsiaNews) – Luxury residences in California and London, purchased through offshore properties for a total value of about 100 million euros. There is also the king of Jordan, Abdullah II, on the long list of 35 leaders (or former) heads of government and 400 high-level officials, as well as celebrities from 100 countries, who have amassed large amounts of money over the years. or assets thanks to investments and companies in tax havens. In addition to the Hashemite monarch, there are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the President of Chile Sebastián Piñera, the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a woman “close” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The “Pandora papers” investigation, which recalls that of the 2016 “Panama Papers”, is the result of a long work of research and analysis of the documents by the investigative reporters of theInternational Consortium of Investigative Journalists (Icij) which has led, in these hours, to the publication of the first articles. In the documents – over 11.9 million fiscal and financial reports, for a total of 2.9 terabytes (TB) of data – published so far almost a hundred billionaires and about 30 thousand offshore accounts emerge; the analyzes cover bank accounts only, excluding other real estate, jewelry and other valuables.

As for the Jordanian monarch, the documents show a network of companies attributable to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and used to buy 15 luxury homes since his rise to power in 1999. These include properties in Malibu in the US. in London and Ascot in the UK. The lawyers pointed out in a statement that the purchases were made without violating the laws and, above all, without using public funds. However, the story will certainly not serve to appease the spirits of a population that has taken to the streets several times in the recent past against poverty and corruption, ending up by attack not only government and prime minister, but the monarchical institution itself and the king.

Loading... Advertisements

In recent years, Jordan has received substantial international aid, especially from the United States and the United Kingdom, thanks also to the solid relations between the king and the West of which it is an ally in a precariously balanced Middle Eastern area. The London government in 2019 prepared a five-year aid plan worth around 760 million euros for the Hashemite kingdom. Furthermore, Abdullah is accused of having built his fortunes between 2003 and 2017, while at home he was feeding an authoritarian regime that suppressed popular protests, imposed austerity and raised taxes. And in June 2020, it enacted a law aimed at targeting citizens who send money abroad.

Among the disputed properties at least four apartments in Georgetown, a wealthy suburb of Washington, purchased between 2012 and 2016. According to experts, an investment made to allow his son – and crown prince – Hussein to benefit from all the comforts during his years of study at Georgetown University, attended in the same years. Then there is a seven-room villa in Malibu, in a multi-millionaires neighborhood overlooking the Pacific where Anthony Hopkins, Julia Roberts, Simon Cowell, Gwyneth Paltrow and Barbra Streisand live (or have lived) just to name a few. famous. The property was purchased in 2014 by Nabisco Holdings SA, a British Virgin Islands company, for a sum of € 29 million.

The revelations contained in the papers risk fueling new protests against the leaders of the Hashemite kingdom. A dissident, consulted by Bbc, claims that King Abdullah rules the nation from the outside thanks to a “remote control”, while a former government official claims that the monarch spends four to six months a year away from his country. Annelle Sheline, an expert on the Middle East, adds that for a citizen who struggles to support his family and is out of work, knowing that the monarch has invested money abroad for a long time is a very hard blow to image and credibility.