King Carlos III had his first rudeness for an inkwell

The images of the king demanding that the inkwell be removed with a brusque attitude has caused many people to criticize his action

The proclamation of king charles iii He has already begun to give what to talk about on the different social platforms, his first gesture after the official speech caused many to describe him as haughty.

The new monarch of 73 years went to the table that was next to the podium to sign the documents that would make him official as king of United Kingdom, but as he approached the seat he abruptly asked for the inkwell to be taken from him.

READ: VIDEO: Charles III is officially proclaimed the new king of the United Kingdom

Just as he approached the desk to sign in and before sitting down he waved his hand in disgust so that the usher who was nearby to remove the inkwell that was located in front of the documents that he had to sign.

ALSO: “My beloved Mother, she was an inspiration.” Carlos III addresses the world for the first time as the new king

At the moment of sitting down, they give him two documents to sign and the new king takes out his pen and signs both documents, leaving them on the desk.

This gesture has been qualified by protocol specialists taken up by Huffington Post as a “mistake that should have been avoided”said the specialist John of God Orozco.

In networks, many have shared the video of the gesture of the king charles iii and they mentioned that he could remove the inkwell no need to ask the Palace worker to do it.

RETURN TO HOME