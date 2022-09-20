News

King Carlos III leaves a note in the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II; this is what the monarch wrote

King Charles III had a very difficult time during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, because the now monarch had to be in front of his mother’s coffin to give him the last goodbye. However, the son of Queen Elizabeth II had one last detail with the monarch, because Carlos III left a note in the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as a farewell.

King Carlos III cries when he sees the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was distinguished for being a very emotional and historic moment for the entire United Kingdom, however, one of the details that caught our attention was that King Carlos III could not contain himself and wept when he saw the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. In accordance with Page Sixduring the funeral service King Carlos III had to wipe his tearsbecause he could not contain his feelings in such a difficult moment.

King Carlos III wept during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: AFP

King Carlos III leaves a note in the coffin of Queen Elizabeth

One last detail from King Carlos III to Queen Elizabeth II after his death was that the monarch left a note on the coffin of queen Elizabeth II. Per protocol, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II must have the imperial crown, the royal scepter and the orb on top. However, the monarch also requested a flower arrangement in shades of purple for her last goodbye.

King Charles III left a note in the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: AFP

In the flower arrangement you could see that there was a note written by King Carlos III himself. The note said: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.. As revealed Page Six, the ‘R’ of the signature means rex, that is, king in Latin, because now The son of Queen Elizabeth II will be the new monarch of the United Kingdom and he will have to honor what his mother left behind in the British monarchy.

