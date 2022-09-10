King Carlos III received a kiss that broke royal protocol

Thousands of people gave a warm welcome to King Charles III on Friday when he arrived at Buckingham Palace in London, where the royal standard was raised for the first time in his honor and the new monarch took a long walk waving to the crowd.

Charles flew to London from Scotland, after spending the night at Balmoral Castle, where his mother Elizabeth II died. When he arrived in the official car at the palace, he shook hands with many present amid cries of “God save the king!”

But a woman went beyond the handshake and dared to kiss the monarch on the cheek, skipping any type of protocol.

“I couldn’t believe it and I said, ‘can I give you a kiss?’ And he said, ‘Well, yes.’ So I grabbed it and I’m very happy,” Jenny Assiminios explained to the network. CNNduring a brief interview afterwards.

“It never crossed my mind (that I would ever kiss a king),” she said, adding that he looked sad and that it was “just a feeling” that came over her to comfort him as he mourned his mother.

.@MaxFosterCNN interviews Jenny Assiminios, the lady who kissed King Charles III as he met crowds outside Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/nwD3xgzj8P — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) September 9, 2022

“It’s lovely, it’s perfect,” said Assiminios, who said he loves the royal family and follows their lives closely.

The kiss is more than a simple anecdote. It shows the firstborn son of Queen Elizabeth II as a close monarch. As indicated by the BBCCarlos III always exhibited a serious character, but as he reached old age, he became more affable, “like a grandfather”.

