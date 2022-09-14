King Carlos: the possible reasons for your swollen and red fingers – Health

Inflammation of the fingers King Charles III has drawn attention because on several occasions they have been seen reddened, despite the fact that its functionality seems to be normal.

(Also read: Can postcovid syndrome trigger an autoimmune disease?)

Although a specific diagnosis is unknown, according to the journal Clinical Rheumatology This condition is generically called dactylitis, which is defined as a diffuse swelling of a finger or toe.

(Of your interest: This is the disease that Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s wife, has)

This swelling of the soft parts of a finger prevents, on some occasions, recognizing if it has synovitis of the small joints that it is characterized by an inflammation that can be acute in which case it is accompanied by pain or it can be chronic, when the finger swelling is not accompanied by discomfort.

According to the publication, “to date it is not known whether these two forms constitute evolutionary phases of the same process or whether they are different clinical manifestations and, consequently, with different pathophysiologies.”

This condition has also been related to immune processes, specifically autoimmune-type alterations and arthritic processes.

(Keep reading: Why does rheumatoid arthritis affect the heart?)

Similarly, it is linked to some alterations in blood cells, infections or even allergic-type reactions with systemic manifestations, without neglecting that in some older people, changes in temperature can promote alterations in fluid and electrolyte management in the body that manifest with swelling.

In summary, the evident dactalitis that Carlos III presents may have various causes, which are unknown and, in this sense, according to the experts, it is not possible to speak of a prognosis or specify a treatment.

More health news

-Biopolymers: What are they and why is there so much risk with the use of these?

-Why could a testicle become inflamed?