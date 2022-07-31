King David of contemporary cinema

With the premiere of crimes of the future on the MUBI screen (it can be seen there since Friday, July 29), the name of David Cronenberg is once again at the center of the scene and from the plebeian column we give ourselves the opportunity to review his film career by offering a 5-step menu to enjoy the cinema of one of the most interesting directors on the contemporary scene.

Canadian, 79, is one of the directors who makes the body and its possibilities one of his favorite topics for his films.

He is one of those who takes to the extreme what the editors of the French magazine Cahiers du Cinema they called the last century copyright policy.

Bodies in motion, their possibilities and delirium are part of a central theme that film after film finds a gaze, a voice and a new genetic mutation.

The recommendation to see that this film is brought back again, starring an exceptional trio (Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart) and a script that Cronenberg wrote 20 years ago and only after the pandemic was he able to film.

Before landing there, you can go through some of these films that are an exquisite preview to enter the Cronenberg galaxy.

The Fly (1986)

Classic from the 80’s starring some young Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis (couple in real life for those years). Film where the foundations of Cronenberg’s aesthetics / narrative are laid and in the first footage we can see what his cinema will bring us in the coming decades.

Remake of a film made in 1958 by Kurt Neumann, the film is based on the story by George Langelaan that recounts the adventures of a scientist, a journalist and what progress, experimentation, progress in the territory of science implies and how this affects corporalities.

Flesh, bodies, tissues, mutations and in between an attempt at a love story.

With this film, Cronenberg laid the foundations for a narrative that film by film attempts (rá) to make complex, subvert and expand.

Crash: Strange Pleasures (1996)

Cult movie that caused scandal in the hearings of the late nineties and great debates in the media (if it were released today it might be canceled due to cancellation culture).

Based on the novel by James Graham Ballard (published in 1973) the synopsis of the film will say that it tells the story of a group of people who experience symphorophilia which is sexual arousal related to car accidents.

The film talks about that experimentation (the stone of the scandal of that time) and about some other things: loneliness, boredom and the possibilities of bonding beyond what daily culture imposes.

Paraphrasing the work of playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès Koltés, this film by Cronemberg tells us/describes loneliness on north american roads (the link with the work of the Frenchman is not a mere coincidence)

To look carefully and see how the passing of the years has affected it.

A Violent Story (2005)

Collaboration begins here Viggo Mortensen with the Canadian director who over time will become a creative duo and a fruitful friendship.

The film is based on the comic written by John Wagner and illustrated by Vincent Locke and tells the story of a Michigan restaurant owner who becomes famous for bringing down thieves in his restaurant, some mobsters mistake him for someone else and go after him for revenge.

Bodies, identities and the wild side of life that appears calm in appearance is the theme of this film that describes in a microscopic way the violent condition of the contemporary subject.

Movie with a luxury cast and a Viggo Mortensen in a state of cinematographic grace.

Eastern Promises (2007)

Mafias, ambition, greed and bodies.

Based on this thematic combo, Cronenberg gets into a conjunctural theme (lhe mafias in the heart of contemporary Europe and their role in everyday life) with a luxury and handsome leading trio (Naomi Watts, Vincent Cassel and again Viggo Mortensen) and shows the effects of this on bodies, feelings and bonds.

To watch carefully.

Cosmopolis (2012)

adaptation of the great novel by Don del Lillowith the protagonist of the now well-known Robert Pattinson, invites you to a trip in a luxury car to the depths of savage capitalism (today we would say, because the film and the novel anticipate it, surveillance capitalism) where we see with corporalities mutate and feed on ambition, greed and available technologies.

Thesis film that in the light of these times acquires an important contemporaneity

If you like, I always advise watching this film with the reading of a small essay by Giorgio Agamben entitled In Praise of Profanation (it is found in his text Profanations, which is necessary and compulsory reading)

Bonus track:

Watch all the films that are not part of this Menu in 5 steps since the entire filmography of this director feeds a narrative that challenges and questions the viewer.

It subverts the order of cinematographic discourse to enter a zone of turbulence that as a spectator is always appreciated.

Watching Cronenberg’s films always leaves a mark on the body.

For it the Canadian director swings between science fiction, psychological thriller, historical biopic and all genres that allow him to continue thinking in images.

All his films invite this practice and are fundamentally a cinematographic experience that must be passed through.

They are invited.