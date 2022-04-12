King Dollar struggling with the war economy

After the petrodollars, the petrorubli. Vladimir Putin’s request (we only give you our hydrocarbons if you pay us with our currency) arose from the need to support the value of the Russian currency on the markets, which was severely tested by the war and everything that followed. But at the same time he symbolically highlighted that wars are also fought with coins. And that indeed money is one of the most effective forms of power. In war and in peace.

From this point of view the world has been solidly unipolar for at least eighty years: the dollar king is the backbone of global trade. “The United States and the West have modeled an entire dollar-centric financial system around the greenback,” explains Fabrizio Pezzani, professor of Economics at Bocconi. It is Russia that is questioning the status quo today, but it could be the Chinese who take advantage of the situation, the only ones who have the means and will to sit at the table with the Americans. And the leaders of the Monetary Fund, a few days ago, began to talk about the new “fragmentation” of the international currency system, with a possible downsizing of the dollar.

Its global role was cemented at the time by the 1944 Bretton Woods agreements, in which an attempt was made to give an order to the world economy that was emerging from the war. The agreements established a series of fixed relationships between individual currencies and the dollar and between this and gold. For nearly 30 years, everything went smoothly. Then, in 1971, the growing budgetary problems of the USA sent the agreements and the strict exchange constraints in force up until then into the attic (see also the other article on the page, editor’s note). The result was an epidemic of inflation all over the place. “From a situation of monetary policy that managed to give stability, we moved on to a situation of financial war”, summarizes Pezzani.

DAILY REFERENDUM

Even without fixed ratios between the various currencies, the dollar has not lost its role as a reference currency. On the contrary. Every day, in every part of the world, with a kind of daily referendum of the markets, millions of operators choose to settle their operations in the American currency. Central banks do the same when they accumulate dollar reserves (see also the figures in the graph). The size and liquidity of the greenback market, the strength of the economy, the stability and security of the American institutional framework weigh heavily.

In practice, the dollar works because everyone knows (until now, at least, it has always been like this) that there will always be someone asking for dollars. And this is also the reason why the US economy is allowed “vices” that no other country would be able to afford: for example, potentially unlimited public deficits (there is always someone in the world looking for US government bonds to “park »Securely your savings); or the fact that the United States regularly consumes more than it produces (those who sell them goods, such as the Chinese, accumulate reserves in dollars and are delighted with them). Elsewhere these bad habits would cause chaos and devaluations, for the United States this is not true. Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, a technocrat destined to become president of the French Republic, once called it an “exorbitant privilege,” and the expression has remained ever since to define the special status of the American currency.

In recent years and with some success, it has been joined by the euro, which now accounts for over 36% of international payments. However, a series of elements are holding back the European currency, starting with the fact that the currency does not correspond to a single country-system.

Thus, as mentioned, a large part of international trade takes place in dollars. This happens, for example, with the oil that Europeans buy from Arab countries, even if neither of the two counterparties uses the US currency internally. This has important consequences. Since you have to buy and sell dollars, it easily happens that you have to go to an American bank or a bank that has relations with America. And this is why US sanctions are so effective and feared. Being excluded, in whole or in part, from the dollar circuit is a difficulty capable of heavily influencing any economic system. Russia began to deal with the problem after the invasion of Ukraine in 2014. Since then it has tried to reduce its exposure to the US currency, accumulating reserves of gold and other currencies and trying to put aside a “treasure trove”. »To be used in situations such as the present. The effort was (in part) frustrated by the fact that reserves are not physically transferred from one central bank to another, but remain in special accounts in the country where they are created. When the war broke out in Ukraine, Western countries froze these accounts, halving the amount.

The Russian goal right now is to expand its currency area by convincing other countries to trade in rubles directly. Foreign Minister Lavrov, on a visit to India, did so in recent days. The dollar’s real rival, however, is not Russia, which has an economy too weak to pose a threat. It is the Chinese who are casting their shadow on the future of the currency markets. “Beijing certainly does not want to undermine the dollar-based system, without which it would not have become what it is”, explains Alessia Amighini, professor of economic policy at the University of Eastern Piedmont, who has just published a book on the subject (Finance and power along the new silk routes, Bocconi Editore). “The aim of the Chinese is to combine their own area of ​​influence with that of the Americans.”

BEIJING OIL

The latest blow by Xi Jinping’s men is to have convinced some Arab oil-exporting countries to accept payments in renminbi. “The most interesting and paradoxical thing in some ways”, adds Alessia Amighini, “is that the Chinese want to favor the use of their currency without making it convertible”. In practice, while the dollar or other Western currencies can be freely exchanged on the market at values ​​established by supply and demand, this does not happen for the Chinese currency since the Beijing government does not want to deprive itself of the possibility of establishing its quotation. compared to other coins. The path chosen is that of a series of exchange agreements (“swaps”) with which they are made available to the various renminbi countries with which bilateral commercial and financial transactions can be settled. An agreement of this type has been concluded with Russia, many of which have been signed with small countries. In these cases “the use of the renminbi is pursued in a coercive, albeit indirect, manner through economic influence which translates into political power of persuasion.”

But there is another way through which the Chinese currency could quickly gain space internationally as well. “Beijing is at the forefront of sovereign digital currency,” explains Amighini. This is money deposited in digital wallets (for example on mobile devices) rather than in bank accounts, with transactions that can pass from one mobile phone to another without involving banks or credit cards. «In China, purchases via mobile devices are already 16% against 1% in the US, concludes Amighini. If Europe and America stand by and watch, the future of mobile payments could pass through the Chinese currency.