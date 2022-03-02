King Kong: 5 photos that demonstrate its enormous evolution in the world of cinema

In the wide world of characters that make up and parade through the film industry, one of the most striking and has managed to remain for several decades is King Kongthe giant gorilla whose creation gave rise to innumerable projects where he is the protagonist.

This icon of popular culture was used for the first time in March 1933, when the directors Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack executed the tape that had been proposed a year before with the ideas of other artists, this through novels , scenes and scripts that in the end do not appear on the screen.

Evolution of King Kong in the world of cinema

The first version of the character was made with actors Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong and Bruce Cabot as the main stars. The argument shows how kong he is captured and transferred to civilization against his will, since some explorers found him on a lost prehistoric island.

Years later, another tape was shown that deals with the life of the gorilla after he was attacked; however, he remains in a coma for a decade in an Atlanta institute where a surgeon manages to save him through a transplant, a surgical activity that she performs with the help of ‘Lady Kong’, a female giant gorilla.

Later, already at the beginning of another century, the action film about King Kong It was shot under the leading role of Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody and Andy Serkis, who were part of the film where most of the story is adapted to the original version.

Kong: Skull Island | 2017

The film is set in 1973, when a team of scientists and soldiers explore Skull Island and discover the presence of kongthe ape that protects the site from predators but is at risk of dying as it is the last of its kind.

Finally, the last production that spread the successful plot of King Kong was the one directed by Adam Wingard a year ago, which he did as a sequel to ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ (2019), but now with the acting talent of Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, among other artists.