King Midas sunk for believing himself untouchable

What is happening right now in the world of Mexican entertainment is what the famous and now deceased Chilean writer Roberto Bolaño, who lived in Mexico for many years, would describe as “a shit storm.”

Luis de Llano Macedo during an event in Cancun in 2019. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

It all happened after the night of 8M Sasha Sokol came out to speak openly and categorically about the sentimental relationship she had with Luis de Llano Macedo between 1984 and 1988 (when she was between 14 and 18 years old) calling it a crime, in response to the frivolous, sexist and totally out of place statements made by the former producer to Yordi Rosado on his YouTube channel, saying that he had fallen in love with the singer (without saying how old she and he were at the time) and that she she had made him suffer by sending him flying, which is practically a lie, especially if you take into account that the rape was almost an urban legend of the show, that both had already recognized it before as a past relationship, and that in fact This mortified the also actress every time they brought it up.

Now of course the networks have gone to De Llano’s jugular, starting with the controversial Claudia de Icaza —yes, the same journalist who blew the whistle on Luis Miguel and his daughter Michelle when she was little and then wrote an unauthorized biography that he denounced and sought to suppress— who immediately pointed to the creator of Timbiriche and Garibaldi as a criminal and also made fun of him for denying the alleged “catalogue” of actresses and presenters of Televisa, whose existence has been debated for years and which implicates the most important television station in the continent in a ostensible prostitution ring organized with executives and advertisers who “got to choose” among the company’s young talent.

De Llano, when Yordi alluded to the subject, denied everything and blamed some mothers of artists for being the ones who offered them (and them?) to producers, in exchange for job opportunities and fame. De Icaza described the interviewer as naive (something I don’t completely believe, but we’ll talk about Yordi later), being one of the main instigators of thoroughly investigating the existence of such an instrument or the operations attributed to it. .

Continue reading the story

And the fact is that this has been, like his affair with Sokol, one of the many negative and morbid “legends” that, for some reason, had been attributed to De Llano for years: inappropriate romances with women who were twice or triple their age, use and handling of narcotics as a method of control over their contracted artists, exploitation labor and emotional extortion, among other niceties and perversions, which were heard but nobody talked about, to the point that even the Mexican group Molotov satirized him in one of his most famous songs‘El Carnal de las Estrellas’ in which they mention him by name and everything, alluding precisely to the references to abuse and prostitution that had been attributed to him for decades.

De Llano was practically born in the media. He is the first son of TV pioneer Luis De Llano Palmer (who died a few years ago) and the eminent actress Rita Macedo (who took her own life in 1993). Her older sister is Julia Isabel de Llano, better known as Julissa, a TV and movie star in the 1960s, a pioneer of soap operas and pop music, an acclaimed movie actress who became a great theatrical producer, and above all, an honorable woman. and much loved by the public, with an impeccable and irreproachable career, mother of Alejandro and Benny Ibarra, who came out together with his wife Celina del Villar in support of Sasha on Twitter.

Very different is the case of Luis —he and Julissa have numerous brothers on the side of Don Luis, who married on other occasions, and a sister on the side of Rita, Cecilia, who is the only surviving daughter of the famous Mexican writer Carlos Fuentes. Luis was always more ambitious than his sister, more visionary (he was one of the organizers of the famous Avándaro concert in 1971, and there are few in Mexico who know more about the history of rock and roll) and more powerful, he also fell into arrogance and this is what came to plunge him into scandal when talking with Yordi, so lightly, about something that was already known, but trivializing it and downplaying it, leading Sasha to despair and rage as could be seen in what Posted on your social media.

What repercussions will this have for the former King Midas of Mexican pop culture? Nobody knows for sure: the crime of rape, as dictated by law, already prescribed 30 years ago, however, De Llano’s reputation is now becoming public and as Claudia de Icaza pointed out, it is most likely that this is the first pull of a major scandal that exposes not only him, but the entire circle of past and present power of the company and reveals many other truths that had only been revealed and rumors for years.

The story is just beginning.