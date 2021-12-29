King Richard, Alfonso Ribeiro comments on the film with ex-colleague Will Smith

We recently saw Will Smith in the King Richard poster, which will arrive in theaters on January 13, 2022. The film will certainly have a starring role in the awards season, and the first comments are starting to arrive. One in particular comes from Alfonso Ribeiro, with whom the actor worked on Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

Ribeiro in fact gave his interpretation of the last film of the former colleague, describing first of all the moment in which he saw it, and also adding a small funny comment about it. “We were in the RV, curiously, we were traveling, and when it came out we drove on and went to watch it, the whole family watched it. What an inspiring movie, knowing the true story of what Richard Williams did to bring Serena and Venus Topping the charts was incredible. And Will did a fantastic job, what a great movie. I felt inspired and driven to want to go play tennis. After seeing this movie I want to start teaching my kids to play tennis. I was like, ‘You could be a champion! You could be a champion! ‘. “

From the reviews that came in and Will Smith’s involvement in the project, it seems impossible not to be as impressed as Ribeiro. It is in fact the typical biographical film with a strong typically American inspirational tone. Apparently this was something very personal to Smith, not just because he plays a father (which he is in life), but mostly because in the first place he has always said he is very involved in the history of this family. The actor has in fact said he wants to be inspirational for his children in the same way.

And you, will you go and see it? If you are still undecided, we recommend that you take a look at the King Richard trailer.