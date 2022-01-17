King Richard, another award for Will Smith at the AAFCA Awards: he is the best actor

Will Smith continues to win awards for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena William in the film A Winning Family – King Richard, and seems to be increasingly aimed at the most coveted statuette: the Oscar.

Smith won in the category best actor at the 13th edition of African American Film Critics Association Awards. The film took home four awards including the one like Best Supporting Actress went to Aunjanue Ellis, best emerging actress won by Saniyya Sidney and finally as best emerging director for Reinaldo Marcus Green. If you haven’t already, check out the King Richard trailer.

King Richard was matched by The Harder They Fall which instead won best film, best cast, best music and best director. “It’s been a great year for cinema”, said AFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “This year’s AAFCA winners not only entertained us, they educated and inspired us and we can’t wait to celebrate them at the AAFCA Awards. ” which will be held on March 2 in Los Angeles.



Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture: The Harder They Fall

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall)

Best Screenplay: Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Lead Actor: Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Best Cast: The Harder They Fall

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Best Music: The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Film: Who We Are

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul

and let us know in the comments if you think Will Smith can win the Oscar thanks to his interpretation.