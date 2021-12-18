King Richard, the new trailer of the film with Will Smith

Warner Bros Pictures released the new trailer from A winning family – King Richard, the film starring Will Smith. Based on a true story that will inspire the world, the film traces the life of Richard Williams. The latter is an undeterred father who has contributed to forming two of the most gifted athletes of all time; two people who changed the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith plays the lead in the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Below you can see the new trailer by King Richard:

Below we report the official synopsis: “Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton in California to the international stage as legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.“

Now that we’ve seen the plot, we can move on to the cast of the film: Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams; Saniyaa Sidney (The Right to Count) plays Venus Williams; Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem) plays Serena Williams; Tony Goldwyn (Divergent) as manager Paul Cohen; and Jon Bernthal (Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge) in those of coach Rick Macci. Also in the cast: Andy Bean (IT – Chapter Two), Kevin Dunn (Transformers and Veep) and Craig Tate (Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy).

After the new trailer, the technical cast of King Richard

Reinaldo Marcus Green directed A Winning Family – King Richard from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin. Producers are Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner and Will Smith with her Westbrook. Executive producers of the film are Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter; it’s still Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd.

The creative team includes: Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit (The Oilman); production designers Wynn Thomas (The Right to Count) and William Arnold (The Courage of Truth – The Hate U Give); Oscar-nominated editor Pamela Martin (The Fighter); and two-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Sharen Davis (Dreamgirls and Ray). Music by Oscar-nominated composer Kris Bowers (Space Jam: New Legends).

A Winning Family – King Richard will be released in Italian cinemas on January 13, 2022. In the meantime, we also remind you of the first trailer of the film.