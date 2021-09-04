‘King Richard’ the trailer for the new film with Will Smith

Will Smith plays the father of two of the most gifted athletes of all time in “King Richard “.

There Warner Bros. released the first trailer of the heartwarming drama that could be a box office hit and a possible contender for the 2022 Oscars.

King Richard from a true story

Inspired by a true story, “King Richard “ tells the story of Richard Williams (Smith), an undeterred father who contributed to the growth of Venus and Serena Williams (Saniyya Sidney And Demi Singleton), two of the best tennis players in the world. Driven by a clear vision of the future, Richard enacts a plan that moves girls from the streets of Compton, California, to the world stage as sports icons.

From the acclaimed director Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men “) and by the debut screenwriter Zach Baylin, the trailer shows powerful emotional beats coming from Smith, including an emotional speech in which he states:

“You will represent every little black girl on Earth. “

Will Smith played several lifelike figures throughout his career, receiving two Oscar nominations. His first recognition was for his portrayal of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in “Ali” from Michael Mann (2001). The other was for his role as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who becomes homeless with his young son in The pursuit of happiness from Gabriele Muccino (2006).

In 2016, he was one of the central celebrities shrouded in the #OscarsSoWhite controversy when the Academy named all white actors for the second consecutive year. Despite Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Drama, Smith was snubbed for his portrayal of Dr. Bennett Omalu in Peter Landesman’s NFL brain damage drama. “Concussion” (2015). Smith, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also executive producer of “King Richard”, vowed not to attend the 2016 Oscars ceremony due to a lack of diversity among that year’s nominees.

Fresh from the popular “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” which debuted on HBO Max last year, Smith also starred in “Bad Boys for Life”, which was the highest-grossing film of the 2020 pandemic year. His other upcoming projects include a role in “Emancipation” from Antoine Fuqua, which is currently in the process of filming.

Emancipation the new film with Will Smith directed by Antonie Fuqua

King Richard the cast

“King Richard “ also sees Emmy nominee Aunjanue Ellis (HBO “Lovecraft Country”) as Brandy Williams, wife of Richard and mother of Serena and Venus. He stars alongside Jon Bernthal (“Baby Driver”), Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s “Scandal”) and two-time Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (ABC’s “The Practice” and Netflix’s “Hollywood”).

The film is produced by Smith, Tim White And Trevor White with Venus And Serena Williams as executive producers, together with his sister Isha Price.

“King Richard” will be released in theaters on November 19th and on HBO Max via their ad-free plan for 31 days after theatrical release.

