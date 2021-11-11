King Richard, Will Smith: “During the movie Venus and Serena Williams cried all the time”

Will Smith confessed that he suffered for two hours waiting to hear about Venus and Serena Williams’ reaction to their childhood movie as they first watched it.

Will Smith passed two hours on the thorns waiting to know the reactions from Venus and Serena Williams to the vision of A winning family – King Richard, biopic about their life in which the actor plays their father, Richard Williams. Reaction that was not long in coming since the two tennis players would have crying all the time.

King Richard: A picture from the film

In A Winning Family – King Richard, Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and first coach of the celebrated Williams sisters. The actor revealed on the Tonight Show his nervousness in the face of the tennis players:

“Venus and Serena were really excited about the possibility of a film. And they said they would potentially be executive producers and walk us through the whole process, but they would wait to see the film before agreeing to appear in the credits.”.

“So I got the call that Venus and Serena are coming into the room to see the movie” Smith, continued. “It was the worst two hours ever. The worst two hours. Because one spends so much time creating something, and you wish they like it.”.

Fortunately, the tennis stars loved the film, Will Smith said: “Venus and Serena cried the whole time. They loved it.”.

Also in the cast of A Winning Family – King Richard are Aunjanue Ellis as Brandi Williams, and Saniyya Disney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena respectively.

Among the interpreters of the feature film, also Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn and Dylan McDermott.

The Italian release of A Winning Family – King Richard is set for January 13, 2022.