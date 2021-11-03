King Richard: Will Smith had a shocking transformation planned, but the director said no

Will Smith wanted to use heavy prosthetic makeup to transform into Richard Williams, father of champions Venus and Serena Williams, into King Richard, but the director refused.

A physical transformation in a biographical drama it is the simplest way to arouse the enthusiasm of the public (and often the Academy as well). But this is not the path taken by Will Smith in the wait King Richard.

King Richard: A picture from the film

Speaking to Insider, King Richard Reinaldo director Marcus Green revealed that Will Smith and Warner Bros. originally intended to use prosthetics to transform the two-time Oscar nominee’s appearance into Richard Williams, the father. of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. But it was the director who blocked this plan.

“They made him look like Richard Williams, it was really shocking”Reinaldo Marcus Green explained, referring to the team of make-up artists who applied implants to Smith’s nose and cheeks to reshape his face to look more like Richard Williams. “I said, ‘Look, you’ve done an amazing job, but I don’t want it.’ Will has his acting teacher who has been with him for 30 movies, he had a dialect teacher so he can talk in a similar way to Richard, we already have so much. And then he would have to be doing makeup three hours a day. Who? do you want to do it? “

Green continued: “I looked Will straight in the eye and said ‘Look, we don’t need this.’ We don’t need you to look like Richard Williams. We need you to immerse yourself in character and disappear, but that doesn’t mean making you look like Richard. “.

Even without a radical physical transformation, Will Smith’s portrayal of King Richard could secure him a new Oscar nomination, but we’ll find out soon.

A Winning Family – King Richard will be released in Italian cinemas on January 13, 2022.