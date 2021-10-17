King Richard, Will Smith in the first trailer of the true story of the Williams sisters

Warner Bros. Pictures has published online the first and exciting official trailer of the announced and awaited King Richard, a biopic dedicated to the true story of the Williams sisters (professional tennis players) and their relationship with their father, Richard Williams, here interpreted by a Will Smith in the smell of Oscar.

The film written by Zach Baylin is a biopic focusing on true story of Richard Williams, a man who without having any knowledge or background in the world of tennis, having a turbulent past behind him, decides to train his daughters to make them become professional tennis players, the best in the world. He began to follow them from the age of 4, also writing a detailed career growth plan for the two and giving them, one of the most infamous neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

The Williams sisters would become two of the greatest tennis players of all time, and above all Serena Williams is today considered the best tennis player ever in the history of this sport, with 23 Grand Slams won during a sparkling and stratospheric competitive career. Venus was not far behind, however, winning 7.

Produced by Tim White And Trevor White of the Star Thrower, remember that the expected King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men). The film is currently slated for a theatrical release and on HBO Max on November 19, 2021.

