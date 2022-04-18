Kingdom Hearts 4 and the memory of Final Fantasy Versus XIII

Final Fantasy Versus XIII was cancelled. The exclusive Square Enix game for PlayStation 3 disappeared from the events and ended up reconverted in Final Fantasy XV. Tetsuya Nomura stepped down as director, and Hajime Tabata and his team did more than just rearrange the pieces, they designed an entirely new title. Perhaps the fifteenth installment took elements of the history of that canceled Versus XIII; It is also possible that he shared the protagonist, but both were different products. After the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4, this Final Fantasy has reappeared among the mentions, but why?

“A fantasy based on reality.” Unlike Kingdom Hearts, a series that mixes Square Enix’s own characters with Disney protagonists, Final Fantasy Versus XIII was a more mature approach to a similar gameplay concept: the action RPG. Its darker aesthetic responds to that attempt to capture a realistic version of fantasy, which moves away from the more casual and colorful tone of the Sora, Goofy and company title.

Tokyo, a mirror for design

That initial project was so grounded in reality that some of its scenarios were reproductions of the Tokyo neighborhood of Shinjuku. Curiously, in the Kingdom Hearts 4 teaser trailer, Sora lives in a luxurious apartment in Aoyama, one of the most expensive areas of the Japanese capital.

In a Twitter thread posted by Aitaikimochi, he comments that the building seen in the distance is the Shibuya Stream. Sora’s flat is almost certainly in the Aoyama Gakuin area. The rental price? About 1,800 euros per month, almost nothing! And if you want to buy it? Reserve at least 1 million euros.

The question that many have asked themselves when seeing the teaser is why the graphic aspect is realistic if Kingdom Hearts usually sports an aesthetic cartoon. The explanation has come from the hand of Tetsuya Nomura himself, who in a question and answer session has revealed that the reason is that Sora is in the world of Quadratum. This area appeared for the first time in the third installment and is similar to Tokyo for a very specific reason: it is based on Shibuya, another of the most iconic neighborhoods in the Japanese city. It is an alternative universe located in Verum Rex, a video game related to the Toy Box world of Stoy Story.

The similarities between Quadratum and the city of Final Fantasy Versus XIII are palpable, not only because of the architectural design full of skyscrapers, but also because of the somber tone of its graphics. However, in Kingdom Hearts 4 we see it in broad daylight, when in the canceled Final Fantasy the dark colors merged with the night.

Kingdom Hearts 4.

A comparison that is not new

It is paradoxical that Kingdom Hearts 4 is said to resemble Final Fantasy Versus XIII when in the past the comparison was the opposite: from Versus XIII was said to be a mature version of the Kingdom Hearts concept. At a time when action combat had yet to be implemented in Final Fantasy, this canceled work was a way of bringing the fighting mechanics of the Disney game to the new production.

The project of Fabula Nova Crystallis, a mythology that encompassed several video games set in the same universe, succumbed after the negative reviews of Final Fantasy XIII by players, as well as the cancellation of Versus XIII. Final Fantasy Type-0 and Final Fantasy XV still have bits and pieces of all those ideas, but far from Square Enix’s ambitions of those years.

Noctis in his version of Final Fantasy Versus XIII.

Kingdom Hearts 4 still has no release date or platforms announced. A clue indicates the possibility that Sora travels to the galaxy far, far away from Star Wars, although at the moment this has not been officially confirmed. What seems clear is that we will have to wait enough time to know more news about the game.