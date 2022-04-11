Kingdom Hearts IV is a reality and this is its first trailer

It has recently been 20 years since the birth of one of the most beloved sagas by all lovers of the world of video games, Kingdom Hearts. There were many voices that spoke about the possible announcement of the long-awaited new installment of the franchise, and Square Enix just confirmed those rumors.

A few minutes ago, Square Enix has published a new video on its YouTube channel, showing the different trailers of everything announced at the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration event; among them, the highly anticipated trailer for Kingdom Hearts IV. And it is that the highly rumored new installment of the franchise has ceased to be a rumor to become a reality, to the delight of all fans of the saga.

Enjoy the Kingdom Hearts IV launch trailer

Along with the announcement of two titles of the franchise that will arrive during this same 2022 on mobile devicesthe next arrival of Kingdom Hearts IV has also been announced, the new installment of the popular franchise in which we will return to put ourselves in the shoes of Sora and his companions.

At the moment, we do not know anything about the game’s release date and we will have to wait for future updates from the company; but until then, enjoy the Kingdom Hearts IV reveal trailer.