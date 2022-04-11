Kingdom Hearts IV is a reality!

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the series of Kingdom HeartsSo there’s no better way to celebrate this important milestone in the Square Enix franchise than with a new game. That’s how it is, three years after the last main installment, Kingdom Hearts IV has been officially announced.

Originally hinted at in a post-credits scene in Kingdom Hearts III, Kingdom Hearts IV will take Sora, Goofy and Donald to a completely strange world, which gives rise to a new saga. This is the description of the game:

“In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of a new epic story titled ‘Lost Master Arc’. Beginning with Sora engaging in a boss battle against a giant foe, players are introduced to Quadratum, a large and expansive city set in a beautiful and realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the Kingdom Hearts series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s familiar companions Donald and Goofy, as well as the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting.”

For his part, this was what he commented Ichiro Hazama, Kingdom Hearts series brand managerabout the announcement of Kingdom Hearts IV Y Kingdom Hearts Missing-Linka new mobile game for the series:

“We are delighted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series with the announcement of two new Kingdom Hearts titles. We’d like to thank the fans for all of their support over the years, and we can’t wait for you to experience all that’s to come for Sora.”

Similarly, Nana Gadd, Director of Walt Disney Gamesadded:

“Sora is a Disney original video game hero like no other, loved by our team and fans around the world. We have had the honor of working with Tetsuya Nomura and his team for two decades to present these original stories of discovery, courage, and friendship. This look at Sora’s next adventure is just the beginning – we can’t wait to show more when the time is right.”

Unfortunately, there is no more information about it, no release date or consoles were shared. On related topics, fans are not happy with the Switch versions of Kingdom Hearts.

Via: Square Enix