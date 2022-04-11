Kingdom Hearts IV, Street Fighter 6 and all the games confirmed (and those that are not) by the leaked list of Nvidia GeForce NOW

Few more powerful leaks like this are remembered. Last year Nvidia saw how an enormous amount of information from the service of GeForce NOW came to light. More than 18,000 games were at that time in the database of the platform for PC.

The format offered by the company is to be able to play on various devices through the cloud, but always on the basis that the work in question is on PC. Taking this requirement into account, we could see plenty of unexpected titles listed for GeForce NOW and Nvidia confirming their veracity.

Seven months after that leak spread across the internet, it’s time to look back and see To what extent was that endless list reliable?. These are the games that finally did reveal their existence or that came to PC.

GeForce NOW Confirmed Games

God of War

Of all the games that appeared leaked in relation to Sony, the adventure of Kratos and Atreus was the only one that has been confirmed later. Yes, it is true that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection also came to PC at the beginning of the year, but it was a fact that we already knew beforehand.

Project Holland, Typhoon and Woodstock

They are code names that we do not know, but if we look at the Information from Jez Corden, a journalist from Windows Central, these are three great projects from Xbox Game Studios. Specifically we are talking about Fable, smuggler and Forza Horizon 5, respectively. We already know that the first two are in development, although the latest from Playground Games is already with us and the reference to Woodstock seems to be a residual reference.

Title of The Initiative

We could speculate that it is a totally new project that we do not know, but what we are clear about is that the development team is involved in Perfect Dark. The return of the legendary franchise continues and it is likely that the new game from the studio will refer to the Joanna Dark’s story. Of course, it does not seem that the collaboration with Crystal Dynamics is being the best.





Square Enix works

The most recent of all has been Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. Beyond the return of the legendary installment of Square Enix, we have to Tactics Ogre Reborn has been registered in Japan, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has finally arrived on the Epic Games Store and we know that Final Fantasy XVI will not miss the appointment with PC.

More surprising have been the cases of Crystal Dynamics with the new Tomb Raider game in Unreal Engine 5. It is likely that the new chapter of Lara Croft referred to the section “Unannounced title by Square Enix”. Finally, just yesterday we received the bombshell that Kingdom Hearts IV was no joke.

Street Fighter 6

They are announcements that must arrive at some point, but the GeForce NOW list already had it registered. After a mysterious web page and a logo that has left us with many doubts, Street Fighter 6 has been presented in society to continue doing what it knows best: hand out pineapples.

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

It was not the big surprise, but one more clue that Rockstar was working on something big. We had advance information in August and before the official announcement, the leak made it clear to us that we would return to the classic GTA. Of course, we could not foresee the disaster that was.

Respawn Entertainment

A few months ago, the EA developer revealed that she has three projects on her hands, all of them related to Star Wars. Nvidia’s listing mentions an unannounced game from the studio and we can presume it’s some of these works, like the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

crisis 4

We didn’t see this one coming either. Crytek brought their franchise back to life with the remastered versions, but we were totally caught off guard by a fourth episode. Let’s hope that our PCs are ready to support the graphic potential.





Death Stranding Director’s Cut

It was obvious that it had to happen after its launch on PS5 during the summer of 2021. Sam Bridges must connect an empty world and plagued by an unstoppable evil, so Hideo Kojima decided to further improve the universe version of the game. We already had the original title available on PC and it was clear that this edition would arrive at some point.

Sniper Elite 5

We love shooting each other from three miles away, so a new game in the Rebellion series is a must. It hadn’t been revealed at the time the GeForce NOW leak happened and just a few months later we learned that the Nazis’ heads will still need to be targeted.

Outcast 2

If the GeForce NOW list was leaked at the beginning of mid-September 2021, a few days later we discovered that the legendary Outcast will have a sequel. The game was already reflected in the list itselfproviding that extra point of truthfulness to the content.

GeForce NOW games that have not been confirmed

We are talking about many works that we can dream of and that, on many occasions, it makes sense for them to appear on the Nvidia list. Here’s a quick rundown of the wackiest, most unexpected, and most unusual things appearing on GeForce NOW, but not yet announced: