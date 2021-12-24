Kingmaker is the free game today, December 24, 2021 – Nerd4.life

Pathfinder: Kingmaker and the free game available today, December 24, 2021, on Epic Games Store. Also revealed in advance by the inevitable leak, the role-playing game developed by Owlcat represents a splendid gift for fans of classic RPGs, right on Christmas Eve.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker, download free from the Epic Games Store

Based on the famous “pen and paper” RPG system, the game presents itself as a profound and well-constructed videogame adaptation of the rules in question, staging a classic but nevertheless fascinating fantasy story in the Stolen Lands.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker adopts the classic isometric framing

As also reported in the review of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the title in question initially betrayed the modest dimensions of the production, having started from a Kickstarter project, but then expanded and expanded in the Definitive Edition offered on the Epic Games Store, the which got a further in-depth review.

In any case, Kingmaker remains a notable example, in terms of RPG videogames, fidelity to the complex system of rules to which it refers: Pathfinder starts from the 3.5 edition of Dungeons & Dragons just as a more faithful alternative to the classic spirit of the series, bringing with it a considerable complexity but also a breadth of construction of the characters and solutions games that can be adopted.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is also classic in the style and interface adopted, with the typical isometric framing and a control system close to titles such as Pillars of Eternity, in turn inspired by the old Baldur’s Gate and the like. In this edition, however, we find additional content, new skills and possibilities for character development, a new balance and an improved kingdom management system as well as many other corrections.