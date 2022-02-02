King’s Cup, Muriqi cue on his debut with Mallorca: Rayo in the semifinals

MADRID (Spain) – Bitter debut for Vedat Muriqi with the new jersey of Majorcain fact comes a defeat in King’s Cup on the field of Rayo Vallecano which costs elimination from the competition. For the ex Lazio, on the pitch for the duration of the match, very few occasions, the only one spoils it in the 81st minute with a header that ends up high over the crossbar. To decide the match in favor of the Madrid team is a penalty of Oscar Trejo at 44 ‘that the pass for the semifinals is valid. The magical season of the boys continues Iraola, who in the recovery also risk finding a doubling, the race of the team stops in the quarters Garcia.