King’s Cup: Real in 10 overturns Elche in the 120th minute with Hazard! Athletic eliminates Barça, 3-2 and fear Ansu Fati | Abroad

Not only Liga and Supercoppa, just won since real Madrid against Athletic Bilbao. Tonight the two big players from Spain will be on the field, involved in the round of 16 from King’s Cup: at 7pm in the field i Blancos by Carlo Ancelotti, first in the league and super champions of Spain, who they qualify but take a big risk in the away match of Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, against the Valencians, fighting not to be relegated but returning from three useful results in a row. It ends 1-2 but only after extra time, following the red to Marcelo and Verdu’s network, with the people of Madrid who they overturn it in 10 thanks to Isco and Hazard. At 21.30 then it’s up to the same Athletic Bilbao from Marcelino, fluctuating and mid-table, which eliminates the Barcelona from Xavi, sixth in the standings and -1 from the Champions area, winning 3-2 after extra time, thanks to Muniain’s brace. Fear of Ansu Fati, again injured and out in tears.

h 19 Elche-real Madrid 1-2 after extra time – 103 ‘Verdu (E), 108’ Isco (R), 115 ‘Hazard (R). At 102 ‘Marcelo (R) expelled, at 122’ Milla (E).

h 21.30 Athletic Bilbao-Barcelona 3-2 after extra time – 2 ‘and 105’ + 2 ‘Muniain (A), 20’ Ferran Torres (B); 86 ‘Inigo Martinez (A), 93’ Pedri (B).