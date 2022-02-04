King’s Cup, what a mockery for Ancelotti: Berenguer eliminates Real in the 89th minute

The goal of the former Torino in the final is worth the 1-0 of Bilbao against the blancos, who greet the competition. Betis also in the semifinals: 4-0 to Real Sociedad

In King’s Cupalso the last big one greets the competition: the real Madridin fact, he loses 1-0 at homeAthletic Bilbao and fails to qualify for the semifinals. At San Mamés, he decides the goal in the 89th minute Berenguer: the former Turin, right in the final, scores and gives the passage of the turn to the Basques. Smiles also the Betiswhich spreads 4-0 in the home of the Real Sociedad: Network Juanmi (brace), Willian José (on penalty) e Ruibal.

ATHLETIC BILBAO-REAL MADRID 1-0

Perfect revenge for Athletic Bilbao, which almost a month after the defeat in the Super Cup against Real Madrid beats the blancos 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Re and eliminates Carlo Ancelotti: second consecutive feat for the Basques after the 3- 2 in extra time against Barcelona in the round of 16. At the start of the match at San Mamés, Dani Garcia was unleashed, stopped by Courtois, while in the middle of the first half it was Muniain who touched the big target. Things seem to get complicated for the hosts even before the break, with Nico Williams forced to leave and replaced by Berenguer: it will be the move that will decide the match. After a potential penalty not assigned to the hosts for a touch of the hand by Nacho Fernandez and a great intervention by Agirrezabala on Casemiro, here is the goal that definitively directs the game: Bilbao press high with Vesga and serve Berenguer, who returns on the left and struck Courtois at the far post, driving San Mamés crazy with the goal of 1-0 in the 89th minute. The final forcing of the guests is useless: the Basques fly to the semifinals together with Betis, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano and are candidates for the final victory. Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid says goodbye to the first trophy of the season.

REAL SOCIEDAD-BETIS 0-4

Betis is among the four left to play for the final victory: the Andalusians walk 4-0 at Anoeta against Real Sociedad thanks to the great ex-players of the day, namely Juanmi and Willian José. The first unlocks the match at 12 ‘with a right in the area after a great recovery by William Carvalho and doubles at 57’ with another left from close range on a cross by Alex Moreno, while the second transforms, at 83 ‘, the penalty provoked by the touch of Zaldua’s hand and closes the game. There is also time for the definitive poker goal: it is scored by Ruibal, who after the great throw of Ruiz finds an amazing personal action and makes no mistake in front of Remiro.