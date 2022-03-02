King’s Man: Origin premiere

The film debuted this Wednesday on the renowned streaming platform. Know the name!

Last January 13 debuted in theaters a film that was scheduled to arrive in 2019 but that due to the pandemic had to modify its release date.

This is King’s Man: The Origin, The prequel which takes place before the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The production, starring Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans, is set in the First World War to present the birth of the organization “Kingsman”with historical Tyrants, criminal masterminds and a conspiracy that could wipe out millions of people.

In this way, the group formed by the most evil criminal minds in history come together to unleash a war, so one man will have to fight against time to stop them.

In addition to Fiennes and Ifans, the cast includes Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Although the film has already had its premiere in the different cinemas of the country, Starting this Wednesday, March 2, it can be enjoyed through the Star Plus streaming platform.