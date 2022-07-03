‘Kingsman 3’ will start shooting in 2023 according to Taron Egerton

‘Kingsman’ fans, you’re in luck: a new sequel, ‘Kingsman 3’, will start shooting in 2023. Or so says Taron Egerton. The actor is in full promotion of his new series, ‘Locked up with the devil’ on Apple TV +, and in addition to confirming that he had met with Marvel to talk about Wolverine, he assured that he would put himself in the shoes of Eggsy again next year . He was on the Jess Cagle podcast with Julia Cunningham and what he said was: “I am a zero in the equation, even though I know there is a ‘Kingsman 3’ script. I understand that we will film the third installment of my saga, I think, next year. But you know, don’t listen to what I say because really I don’t know. You know, it’s ‘adult decisions’.”

The franchise began in 2014 with ‘The Secret Service’, in 2017 its sequel, ‘The Golden Circle’, was released, and in 2021 it had a prequel, ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’, which unfortunately had a difficult time at the box office after many delays and with the pandemic in between.

what can we expect

The little we know about the production company’s plans is that it would be, in theory, the end of the story of Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and Eggsy (Egerton), which Matthew Vaughn is not confirmed as director, but he wants to do it (in December 2021 asked for a few months to think about it because he was busy finishing ‘Argylle’, his new project), and that in ‘The First Mission’ a clue to the potential plot was hidden. In addition, there is another unconfirmed rumor but that has gained a lot of strength: its subtitle will be ‘The Blue Blood’, that is, ‘Blue blood’. If it is shot next year, at the beginning or near the summer, it could be released that same Christmas, although Disney, now owner of the saga, does not have it on the calendar.

Regarding the cast, in addition to the return of Egerton, it is expected that at least Firth repeats and it would not be unreasonable to see Channing Tatum, Halle Berry or Jeff Bridges again (of course, no Mark Strong or Sophie Cookson).

While we wait for news, We will be able to see Egerton on July 8 in the first two episodes of ‘Locked up with the Devil’ on Apple TV +, which will then go on to broadcast weekly until completing the 6 that make up its first season. The series is based on the autobiographical novel by James Keene, a man sentenced to 10 years in prison who was offered a juicy deal: freedom in exchange for obtaining the confession of serial killer Larry Hall and the location of the bodies of his victims.