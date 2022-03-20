KIOO, a benchmark in aesthetic medicine with state-of-the-art technology

The offer of less invasive treatments in aesthetic medicine to take care of health and beautify has grown exponentially in recent years. This is due to the option of obtaining good and lasting results in a safe and painless way. These qualities make them very attractive treatments when we put them in comparison to cosmetic surgery and the recovery times involved.

One of these options that exists in Mexico is KIOO Medical & Beauty Center, since it offers a wide variety of treatments that adapt to the needs of each patient. All procedures are performed and supervised by specialists in the field, as well as assisted by a comprehensive team of experts who stay up-to-date in terms of equipment and treatments for face, skin and body care.

KIOO Medical & Beauty Center has a range of techniques in aesthetic medicine, regenerative medicine, solutions for skin conditions, Hyaluronic acid infiltrates, rejuvenation and much more. This clinic stands out for its high level of personalization, its state-of-the-art technology and its exclusive protocols that have been a turning point in the industry. Both men and women attend KIOO Medical & Beauty Center in search of medical-aesthetic options to maintain a harmonious body, under the premise: “your body is your temple”.

Photo: Courtesy KIOO.

HIPRO It is one of the star treatments of KIOO Medical & Beauty Center. It consists of a definition and facial reaffirmation, which is carried out with the latest technology. HIFUfor its acronym in English (high-intensity focused ultrasound) that stimulates collagen and elastin to achieve a natural lifting effect.

RESURFACING 360 It is a combination of the technology of HIPRO and the PENTAGON (LASER CO2). It achieves facial rejuvenation and contributes to the reduction of blemishes, expression lines, pores and scars.

One of his most recent gadgets is VIVACE, a novelty in Mexico that heads the top in aesthetic medicine in the United States. Its technology consists of stimulating the skin through microneedles bathed in gold with radiofrequency. What it does is provide a tightening of the skin to leave it radiant and noticeably smoother and healthier.

One of the most requested services is the FHCells your PREMIUM FACIAL. It combines several sessions of anti-aging technologies with stem cells, fibroblasts and facial peptones for intradermal regeneration and long-lasting large-scale facial rejuvenation.

Photo: Courtesy KIOO.

Its variety of services and treatments is extremely extensive. KIOO Medical & Beauty Center also has body treatments that provide different benefits such as anti-cellulite and a line of reductive techniques to model specific parts of the body. They offer nutritional assistance for weight control, laser hair removal, peels and products wherteimar, a line of luxury cosmetics of Swiss origin. It should be noted that for patient safety, most procedures require a prior medical assessment to personalize the service package.

Photo: Courtesy KIOO.

The star differentiator of KIOO Medical & Beauty Center is to treat all patients individually and comprehensively, always having good communication and medical protocols with state-of-the-art technologies.

Yolnicte Bassave, CEO of Kioo Center, he was the one who founded this center. Yolnicte has a degree in Business Administration and a nutrition coach. She has 15 years of experience in the industry, which has allowed her to specialize in the latest trends in aesthetic medicine appliances. Likewise, she has dedicated a large part of her career to training the most recognized doctors at the national level in the use of technology and the creation of her clinics. She is an important part in the development of the facial and body protocols that they have within her catalog of services.

And by his side, Erika Bruni is an accomplice of this great dream. She has a degree in Marketing, specializing in Social Media and Strategic Advertising. Erika is the one who designs the models of communication, marketing and diffusion of products and services that they offer.

Photo: Courtesy KIOO.

You can discover much more about KIOO Medical & Beauty Center on their social networks:

Instagram: @kioocenter

Facebook: KIOO Center

Web: www.kioocenter.com