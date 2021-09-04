KiraBaby: “Street” review

Being 20 years old in the suburbs and rapping for a living, in a “toxic” scenario of social housing, drug dealing and guns

This is what it is like to be twenty years old on the outskirts of an Italian city today. There are in fact young people who rap more for reasons of fashion and style than of necessity but there are also guys who grew up too quickly who still use hip-hop as an outlet and as a hope for the future. Nicolò Paoletti aka KiraBaby was born in Rome in 2000 and he grew up in the public housing of Villa Gordiani in a difficult family and economic situation, without adult references, approaching rap in the last five years. But his album “Street” does not speak in detail about these experiences – apart from perhaps those “Voices” in his head that “wrote the record for me”, but in any case there will be plenty of time to tell his own experience in the coming years – and he focuses on the daily life of his neighborhood, strictly described in black and white (as in the two video clips) with dark and scratch atmospheres, for the production curated by Gengar and Depha Beat. The declared musical reference is that of the historical collective of the capital “TruceKlan” and helps to paint the darker side of the Eternal City, a grim face that the mainstream has largely forgotten or hidden lately. The friends Security and Sosa Priority (“Get the $$$”) collaborate on the microphone to create the entire “picture” of the Roman suburbs.

Thus with the first track, a blood-red curtain opens on the street, theater and setting of the disc: the voice treated with effects introduces a “toxic” scenario of tenements falling apart, of dealing, of guns and hatred of the authorities, but with the dream of music on the horizon. In the seven pieces that say everything in 2 minutes, KiraBaby’s flow does not seek the kissed rhyme at any cost, prefers assonances and puns, without disdaining swear words when necessary. Among the recurring topics there is death as a synonym of adolescent anger, of Satan, of desire for redemption and an extreme solution (“Murder”), a theme that reaches its climax with the closure of the album entrusted to “Il Miglio Verde “, or the journey that those sentenced to death travel from the cell to the point of execution and which also gave the title to a great film with Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan.

KiraBaby has potential and feels, as well as having the advantage of “treating” hip-hop seriously, as a tool for creating, escaping and living. In these passages he drew the context in which he is moving his steps, in the next ones he could decide to retrace the episodes and the difficulties he went through metaphorically: the personal story, hard and raw, is the best way through which rap is expressed. . The pieces show both a certain aptitude for writing and a good predisposition for the “catchiness” of one’s message, two qualities that must never be neglected.

Loading... Advertisements

KiraBaby Street Rap, Hip-Hop, Hardcore

—

The review Street di Written by Giulio Pons appeared on Rockit.it on 2021-09-03 12:05:40