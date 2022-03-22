Kirby and the Forgotten Land: release date, price, editions and where to pre-order

kirby it’s back. The wait is over: Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the new installment of the saga exclusively for Switch and aims to become one of the most memorable works of the HAL Laboratory pink ball. The Japanese studio enters for the first time the design of environments completely in three dimensions, with a style that reminds us of Super Mario 3D World, with all the possibilities that this implies. we tell you When does it come outto what price and editions we have available.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date and price

Kirby and the Forgotten Land goes on sale this Friday March 25 exclusively for Switch. We can buy it in physical format or in digital format. In case we choose the latter, we can already reserve it in the eShop. Similarly, in large stores we can reserve it with different incentives or gifts.

As Nintendo explains on its official website, depending on the store we choose, we can take different Kirby-related products. Price: 59.95 euros.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Reserve in GAME: an exclusive mouse pad.

Reserve Kirby and the Forgotten Land at FNAC, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Xtralife, Video Oca, Canal Ocio, PC Components, The Shop Gamer or TodoConsolas: set of game stickers. Price: consult in each store (between 46.99 euros in stores such as MediMarkt to 59.90 euros in El Corte Inglés).

Reserve Kirby and the Forgotten Land in the eShop: 59.99 euros.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the first great Kirby 3D debuts this March 25

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will go on sale this Friday, March 25 exclusively for Nintendo Switch in physical and digital format. Those who are interested in trying it out to learn first-hand about its virtues and all the design innovations in this installment can now download a free demo through the eShop.

This demo includes the first three phases at two difficulty levels. Will HAL Laboratory deliver the great Kirby game that fans have been waiting for so many years? Soon we will leave doubts. You can read our impressions after completing the first world of the game here.

We take this opportunity to remember that this August the Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest will be held, a commemorative concert for the character’s 30 years of life. We can see it for free from home.