Kirby and the Forgotten Land was once again the best-selling game in Spain from April 11 to 17

We return with a new review of the best-selling games in physical format in Spain, with the week of April 11 to 17in which Kirby and the Forgotten Land it was once again the best-selling game in our country.

Sales week 15: from April 11 to 17

one. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (switch)

two. FIFA 22 (PS4)

3. Pokemon Legends Arceus (switch)

Four. FIFA 22 (switch)

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (switch)

6. The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

7. Minecraft (switch)

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (switch)

9. God of War (PS4)

10. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

Let’s start the review of sales in a different way talking about the disaster of the most important release of the week, a title that has appeared in previous versions and continues to appear, with record figures never seen before in our sector but that its launch next-gen It has been totally disastrous. We talk about GTA V for the new consoles that was launched in physical format and that has managed to sell only 850 units on PS5 Y 150 on Xbox Series, something that will have many explanations, since it had been launched weeks ago in digital format, which does not have enough news to justify the new outlay or the almost non-existent stock of these new consoles. Meanwhile the PS4 version continues to add sales, sneaks into the top 10 with 1250 units and has already sold 1.6 million in our country.

Returning to the top 10, note that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is once again the best-selling title in Spain after falling to second place last week, with 4000 unitsfor a total of 43,000 since its launch. In second position it reappears FIFA 22 for PS4 with 2900 units (which seems to be one of the PS Plus games of May), thus exceeding 391,000 units sold in this version alone. And closing the top 3 Pokemon Legends Arceus with 2550 unitsalready adding more than 213,000.

The rest of the list are usual titles although with quite low figures and others that take advantage of the weak units necessary to get into the top and helped by offers, such as The Last of Us Part 2 which is the sixth best-selling game of the week with 1700 units either God of War as the ninth best-selling game with 1300 units.

Of important releases, in addition to the one mentioned above GTA V next-genwe had 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for Nintendo Switch with 1100 unitsbeing the release of the week with the most sales in physical format.

This week we cannot offer you the sales figures for the consoles.