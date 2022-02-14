Kirby and the Lost Land, the preview of Nintendo Direct

With all the stuff coming out in the next semester, it’s really hard to pick a more anticipated game. Elden Ring, perhaps? Triangle Strategy? Horizon 2? Well, let’s talk about it, because the new Nintendo Direct told us a little bit of news about Kirby and the lost landto be released next March 25, to which it would be difficult to remain indifferent if you love the Pink Puff of the great N. That the new title of HAL Laboratory it was a small revolution it was already understood with the previous trailer – recover our preview for the first impressions – but now it seems definitely confirmed that the main source of inspiration was Super Mario Odyssey, and this can only promise very well.

Boccomorphosis is coming! Kirby and the Lost Land, the Morphodistributor shoots cans at enemies The new trailer does not just show us generic gameplay from various angles – literally, since the various stages seem to approach exploration from different perspectives – but reveals a new mechanic that at first seemed redundant but then, continuing in the vision, has suggested much more potential than expected. Is called Boccomorphosis and it is precisely the functionality that most reminded us of Super Mario Odyssey and the power of Cappy that allowed Mario to impersonate enemies and exploit their peculiar abilities. In practice, Boccomorphosis allows you to absorb inanimate objects and use them in the most disparate ways. At the start of the trailer, Kirby absorbs a car and gains power Morfoauto: It practically expands over the car like a tarp and the player can drive it around the stage, hitting enemies and apparently moving faster. And so far, as we said, the Boccomorphosis did not seem anything special. The form shown later in the trailer, the Morphodistributor, already it is more interesting but it remains a fighting ability that allows Kirby, squared and clumsy as a distributor, to shoot cans at the enemies to defeat them from a distance. And from Morphoconus onwards that, however, this trailer better represents the potential of Boccomorphosis. By absorbing a signal cone, Kirby can use its tip to break pipes and exploit the rising geyser to reach otherwise inaccessible platforms. The Freight Mover does more or less the same thing – it literally stretches Kirby towards an entrance in the stone wall – but demonstrates that our heroic Pink Fluff can abandon the transformation on the fly, using it only temporarily to move around or solve an environmental puzzle. Kirby and the Lost Land, the Morfoanello is used to propel the boat The Morfoanello, on the other hand, is used to shape Kirby’s body so that he can channel the air and blow it to push a boat over the river, but this suggests that in the new adventure Kirby may not be able to float in mid-air as in the past. otherwise it would not need either the Morfoanello nor of the Morfoarco, shown later, which allows him to fly in what looks more like a minigame than an actual stage. In short, it seems that Boccomorphosis is not limited to fighting, but also and above all to exploration and interaction with the environment. The Morfolampadina, for example, allows you to illuminate dark stages, while the Morpho balloon allows Kirby to fill his mouth with water to attack enemies or solve various puzzles. In short, this new mechanic has enormous potential, but only by playing will we know if HAL Laboratory has managed to implement it in a brilliant way.

And there are the new powers Kirby and the lost land, the city of the Waddle Dee Do not think that Boccomorph will replace the legendary ability to absorb enemies and temporarily use their powers, because this quality of Kirby comes back overwhelmingly, and with an extra gear that has truly amazed us. In the second part of the trailer we discover that the Waddle Dee we will save – apparently this will be our purpose in the lost land of the title – will set up a real city ​​of the Waddle Dee which will be the base of operations for our adventure. As we populate it, new services and content will be unlocked. We caught a glimpse of a pavilion with a camera drawn above the entrance that could be used to review the cinematics, and a sort of arena with two crossed swords that could refer to a “boss rush” mode if not a Kirby Fighters 2-style minigame. However, the most interesting service would seem to be the one offered by theWaddle Dee Armory. Here we will be able to spend some resources – which in the trailer have star-shaped icons – to evolve the characteristic powers of Kirby in improved versions. For example, Lama, who allowed us to throw a blade at the enemy, turns into Lama chakram, who shoots two blades, while Fire becomes Volcano fire, with greater range and offensive power. Together with the actual ability, Kirby’s appearance also changes: the hats become more visually elaborate and sometimes ours also wears a costume, as in the cases of Mega Sword and Ice Dadopagos. Certain powers also have more than one evolutionary form, and the latter just seem spectacular and devastating. Kirby and the Lost Land, Lama power evolves into Lama chakram Now we just need to understand how much they will affect the difficulty of the game. The Kirbys have always been designed for a very casual audience, winking above all to the little ones, and this could not be outdone, even in the presence of some RPG mechanics such as those mentioned above.

The new trailer of Kirby and the Lost Land promises a lot of interesting news that could make this new adventure of the Pink Fluff a must for its fans. The HAL Laboratory game will have to demonstrate a level design worthy of the features implemented and a level of difficulty that does not make them completely superfluous as happened in the previous, disappointing and very easy Kirby: Star Allies. In a few weeks we will know if this “Kirby Odyssey” has hit the mark.