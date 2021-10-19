News

Kirby Jenner, who is the “secret brother” of the Kardashians

The family Kardashian it is the most media in the world. Nevertheless has been able to keep a secret for years. And this is no small secret: the 24-year-old Kendall Jenner has a twin brother, Kirby Jenner. Of which only now do we discover the existence. Because the clan made him debut in society as befits each of its members: with a TV program. Title: Kirby Jenner – One famous family. One big secret (A famous family. A big secret).

Before Kardashian fans cry out in despair, starting to doubt their masters in contemporary popular culture, a revelation needs to be made: in the news there is the “trick”. Kirby Jenner will be Kendall’s “secret twin”, but only … for fiction. It all started when an actor who goes by the name of Kirby Jenner started posting on social media photo in a appears with the Kardashians as if he were really a member of the family. The gimmick amused Kris Jenner a lot. The clan matriarch called the artist not only to compliment him but also to propose the new project – all to laugh – in which he will really find himself side by side with the Kardashian-Jenner.

The Quibi platform also liked the idea, which has already commissioned the filming of the first eight episodes of the entertaining series in which it is told how Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney And Kylie help the unknown brother achieve fame. A much less simple path than one might imagine and of which we already have a taste in thehilarious trailer of the program.

