Kirby makes history and wins a 2022 Grammy Award

Photo: Reuters.

The most awaited day of the awards season has arrived! The gala of Oscar awards where the best films, actors and productions will receive recognition for the best of cinema.

On our social networks, follow us and participate with the hashtag #OscarXTVAztecaGuate.

21.35 – CODA wins the Oscar for Best Picture

21.23 – And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

21.20 – The Eyes of Tammy Faye wins the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

21.08 – The Oscar for Best Actor goes to Will Smith for King Richard

21.00 – Jane Campion won the Oscar for Best Direction for The Power Of The Dog

20.52 – Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas win the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘No Time To Die’

20.32 – Will Smith slams Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut.

20.29 – The Oscar for Best Documentary is for ‘Summer of Soul (…or, when the revolution not be televised)’.

20.21 – The Oscar for Best Editing goes to Dune

20.14 – Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell perform the song ‘No Time To Die’ from the James Bond movie.

20.12 – Legendary composer Hans Zimmer wins the Oscar for Best Score for ‘Dune’

20.02 The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Sian Heder for ‘CODA’

20.00 – The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

19.49 – The cast of Encanto along with Luis Fonsi and Becky G sing ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ from the animated Disney movie.

19.44 – Best Costume Design goes to Jenny Beavan for ‘Cruella’

19.41 – The Oscar for Best Fiction Short Film goes to The Long Goodbye

19.33 – Reba McEntire sings the song Somehow You Do from the film Four Good Days.

19.29 – Best International Film category is won by Japan’s ‘Drive My Car’

19.20 – The award for Best Supporting Actor was won by Troy Kotsur ‘CODA’, Kotsur is a deaf actor.

19.10 – The Oscar Award for Best Animated Short Film goes to ‘The Windshield Wiper’

19.01 – ‘Encanto’ wins the Oscar statuette for Best Animated Film

18.57 – Sebastián Yatra adds a Latin flavor to the Oscars with his interpretation of ‘Dos Orugitas’ from the soundtrack of ‘Encanto’, which is nominated for Best Original Song.

18.47 – Dune continues to sweep the Oscars, now wins Best Visual Effects

18.45 – ‘The Queen of Basketball’ wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film

18.37 – The Oscar for Best Cinematography is won by Dune

18.35 – The Oscar for Best Sound goes to Dune

18.20 – And the Oscar to Best Supporting Actress is for Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’

18.06 – Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, make their presentation as hosts of the Oscars 2022.

18.00 – The Oscars are here! Beyonce opens the gala with a performance of Be Alive, from the “King Richard” soundtrack.

17.45 – Elliot Page walking the red carpet

17.30 – Dune is leading the Oscars in just 15 minutes of the gala! It has already won Best Sound, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing, and Best Production Design.

17.15 – The first winners are already known! Dune wins the award for best sound.

16.50 – Latin flavor! Colombia says present at the Oscars, the actress Carolina Gaitán, who participated in the series Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso, is a singer and participated in several songs of “Encanto”, a film nominated for best song and best animated film.

16.45– Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, one of the couples of Hollywood and music arrived on the red carpet.

16.30 – Applause for Andrew Garfield, who got his first Oscar nomination for Thick, Thick, Boom.

Andrew Garfield poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

14.30 – The TV Azteca team present on the red carpet!

13.53 – The beautiful Vanessa Hudgens and Jamie Lee Curtis have walked the red carpet. Hudgens wears a sexy black dress.

While Jamie Lee Curtis wears a Stella McCartney dress and carries in her hand a blue ribbon in support of refugees, a UNHCR campaign, the United Nations refugee agency.

13.30 – The luminaries have begun to arrive! The red carpet began to receive the first guests, some stars and American television personalities have arrived.