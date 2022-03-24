Kirby’s roundness was a problem in creating a 3D game like The Forgotten Land

Tomorrow it will reach stores all over the world, including the Spanish ones, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a Nintendo Switch exclusive that is the first approach of the Nintendo character to a three-dimensional universe. Members of HAL Laboratory, responsible for the development of the game, have participated in a question session prior to the premiere to clarify, among other things, Why has it taken so long to release a 3D Kirby video game?.

The idea of ​​making a kirby in 3D has always been on the minds of the members of HAL Laboratory, but until Kirby and the Forgotten Land They haven’t had a chance to do it. Tatsuya Kamiyama, project managerexplains in the question and answer session that one of the main problems is that the character it’s too round for a 3D game: Its design is difficult to adapt to 3D because it is not easy to detect in which direction what is essentially a pink ball is moving.

Kirby too round for a 3D game

“The first challenge, and we knew this from the beginning, was that Kirby’s character design didn’t fit perfectly with the full 3D game. Kirby’s silhouette is perfectly round. When you control it from behind, it can be difficult to tell at a glance which direction it is facing, “explains Kamiyama in the question session published by Nintendo on his official page.

To get around the Kirby roundness problem, designers of Kirby and the Forgotten Land have devised various solutions that also make the game more more accessible usually. For example, the camera is automatic and it moves to indicate the path that the player must follow, something that is also indicated with colored insulating tape that delimits the routes that we must take. At the combat level, we have also opted for enlarge collision boxes so that we hit the enemies even if we don’t exactly hit their body, as you can see in the video available below:

Another of the solutions that have been adopted to avoid confusion with the character’s design is also one of the great novelties of Kirby and the Forgotten Land: the transmorphosis, a new ability that allows Kirby to put large objects in his mouth to control them and completely changes the shape of the protagonist. It is one of the facets that we have highlighted in our analysis as one of the positive points of this new installment, which will arrive tomorrow on Nintendo Switch.