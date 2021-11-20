Kirsten Dunst claims “extreme” pay difference with Tobey Maguire

While waiting for the release in the room de The Power of the Dog, new film starring Kirsten Dunst and directed by Jane Campion, the co-star of the trilogy of Spider-man by Sam Raimi released some allegations regarding the gender pay gap issue to the The Independent:

When we made Spider-Man there was an extreme difference between my pay and Tobey Maguire’s and the problem is that I didn’t even notice it at the time. For me it was a normal thing: “Tobey is playing Spiderman”, I said to myself. But we did all the promotion work together and in Spider-Man 2 on the poster I was next to him too.

In all three films of the Raimi’s trilogy, Dunst had the role of Mary Jane, girlfriend of the famous superhero, but according to his statements, he would not get the right compensation when compared with his supporting actor.

Kirsten Dunst in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Not long ago, Kristen Dunst has already released statements regarding the theatrical release of the latest work of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter will be out next month and will link three generations of films from theMan Spider with the apparitions of Doc Ock from Alfred Molina And Electro from Jamie Foxx.

In this regard, many fans had begun to hypothesize even a return of Peter Parker’s various girlfriends, or the aforementioned Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone.

The two actresses have, unfortunately, denied the rumors, but Dunst, in an interview with Variety, said that he would gladly accept a proposal to play Mary Jane again:

I would do it. Why not? It would be fun. I would never say no to such a thing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is exposed and can no longer separate his private life from the great responsibilities of being a Super Hero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become increasingly risky and will lead him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available in Italian cinemas starting December 16, 2021.