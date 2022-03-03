Kirsten Dunst on her absence from ‘No Way Home’

Be careful, spoilers are coming soon. Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kirsten Dunst has spoken about a possible return to the franchise of spider-man after his absence in No Way Home.

It is rumored that the protagonist of the power of the dog will reprise her role as Mary Jane Watson – the character she played alongside Tobey Maguire in the trilogy of spider-man directed by Sam Raimi- in the 2021 film.

One of the MCU’s worst-kept secrets, Tom Holland’s latest Spider-Man adventure features cameos from two past iterations played by Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The latter returns after playing the superhero in the films of The Amazing Spider-Man.

When it became quite clear that the two actors would be donning the red and blue suit again (despite many denials), fans began to speculate that Dunst and Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy opposite Garfield’s Peter Parker, might come back too. Unfortunately, it was not.

But the story is not over yet.

“There’s still time,” Dunst said in an interview with dead lineseemingly leaving the door open for a possible future cameo.

“What I mean is that no one has asked me anything, but I think… I mean, this multiverse goes on and on,” he said, before hinting, “I feel like that could happen.”

And speaking of potential Spidey returns, Dunst’s comments come as Andrew Garfield recently revealed if he has plans to don the iconic suit once more.

