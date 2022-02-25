Kirsten Dunst thinks there’s still time to return as her version of Mary Jane

Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home met the expected cameos of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Spidey, there were not a few fans who lamented the absence of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Watson. After all, although the actresses were not the focus of as many rumors as the actors, in a minute there was still speculation about potential returns of their versions of Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

In that sense, while long ago Andrew Garfield revealed that he did not want to tell Watson about his participation in No Way Home implying that the actress would not have been aware of a potential return of Gwen, now Kirsten Dunst addressed this situation and indicated that although it was not part of the most recent Spidey tape she is still set to reprise the role of Mary Jane.

During a conversation with the portal dead lineDunst was asked about the rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home and in particular about whether he would like to bring back to life the character he captured in the films directed by Sam Raimi.

“There is still time. I mean, listen, no one has asked me anything, but I think, I mean, this Multiverse goes on and on, so I feel like that could happen.” The actress pointed out before clarifying: “I don’t know anything, by the way.”

This is not the first time that Dunst has spoken about her interest in playing Mary Jane again, since in January of this year she indicated that she would be willing to participate in another Spider-Man movie.

“Of course I’d do it. Of course. I have been asked about it several times. That’s a no-brainer.” the actress told People. “That was a big part of my career and my life.”

Of course, at this point it is impossible to say whether or not Dunst will appear again as Mary Jane in a new Marvel production. However, as the actress herself pointed out, the productions with themes linked to the Multiverse are still underway and therefore as long as she is willing, the possibility would be on the table.