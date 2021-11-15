Kirsten Dunst to Variety: “I’d go back to Spider-Man”

It’s been 14 years since the last time Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in the franchise of “Spider-Man”.

The actress, interviewed by Variety, she confesses now that she is open to returning to the world of Peter Parker.

‘I would do it. Why not? It would be fun”,

stated at the screening of “The Power of the Dog “ at the AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theater. “I would never say no to such a thing. I’d be the old MJ at this point with the little Spideys“.

Dunst made her debut with Mary Jane alongside Tobey Maguire in the lead role in “Spider-Man” from Sam Rami in 2002, followed by “Spider-Man 2 ″ (2004) and “Spider-Man 3 ″ (2007).

While there are rumors of former Spider-man stars they may appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Dunst denied being there during a recent interview with Total Film), it has been confirmed that Ben Affleck And Michael Keaton they will resume their roles as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the imminent “The Flash”, with Ezra Miller in the role of the protagonist.

In the film directed by Jane Campion “The Power of the Dog”, Dunst plays Rose, a widow who remarries to a wealthy rancher in 1925 Montana. She and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) they move in with her new husband George (played by Dunst’s real-life partner, Jesse Plemons) and his brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch).

“I was afraid”, recalled the Dunst of his first day of shooting. “I just wanted to do a great job with Jane. Her films have been a huge inspiration for me as an actress. I just didn’t want to disappoint her “.

Variety source