Kirsten Dunst would return to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man

The actress Kirsten Dunst, interpreter of the Mary Jane Watson of the trilogy of Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi, has expressed a desire to return to play his character in an upcoming film aboutWall climber.

Kirsten Dunst would play an elderly Mary Jane in the next Spider-Man movies

The focus on Spider-Man cinematic transpositions is now totally catalyzed on Spider-Man: No Way HomAnd, of which a new trailer was released last night. In particular, although it has not been officially confirmed, the possible appearance of Tobey McGuire and of Andrew Garfield, both interpreters of Spider-Man in his previous cinematic incarnations, is attracting the attention of the public to this film, due out on December 15th in our cinemas. Recently, actress Kirsten Dunst, the Mary Jane who appeared in three Sam Raimi films (available here on Amazon.it), also confessed that she would love to be able to return to one of the next films in the franchise, returning to play the flame. Spider-Man historian now grown old.

Interviewed by Variety, Kirsten Dunst would have answered the following to a question regarding her possible return as Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man movies.

“I would do it. Why shouldn’t I do this? It would be a lot of fun. I could never refuse such a proposal. I could be an elderly MJ surrounded by lots of little Spideys ”.

In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors about the possible presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some speculated that Kirsten Dunst herself was also seen on the set of the film along with Emma Stone, the actress who in the two films of The Amazing Spider-Man (available here on Amazon.it) he interpreted Gwen Stacy, the first historical girlfriend of Peter Parker in comics Marvel.

Below, the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home: